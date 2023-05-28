CHAMPAIGN — Were it not for an incident at Willard Airport, Jim Conlin might never have known his father had served in the military during World War II.
It was the 1960s. Conlin estimates he was 8 or 9 years old.
“He loved watching planes taking off. One of the Ozark planes came in, and it had a body coming back from Vietnam,” Conlin remembers. “My dad made us be quiet. He was very annoyed that the casket was left unattended. He waited there” until someone came to claim the body.
Conlin learned the extent of his father’s service when he found a journal in the attic of his family home detailing Patrick Conlin’s 31 missions aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber against the Nazis. He later served with the Atomic Energy Project — service that might have caused his early death.
The elder Conlin and his crewmates bombed German military and industrial targets, dropped supplies to Russian forces battling on the eastern front and flew over Hitler’s vacation retreat.
Heading home after his duty in harm’s way overseas, he wrote that it was “a wonderful experience.” He didn’t elaborate.
His son never got to ask him about it. Never even knew about his service until years later.
He didn’t talk about it.
“Not at all,” Jim Conlin said. “They were very quiet about it. He said he was in World War II. That was basically” the conversation.
The younger Conlin recently donated the journal, which he had digitized so he would have a copy, to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
“We’re very appreciative of his generosity, and we think it’s a great addition to the collection,” said Brandon Daake, the museum’s assistant curator.
Museum officials will study the journal before deciding whether it will be placed on exhibit. Daake said only about 5 percent of the museum’s collection is placed on display.
Jim Conlin said his attic discovery included his father’s journal, along with his dog tags and a photo of him in his flight uniform.
A Rantoul native, Patrick Conlin was a 17-year-old high school student when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
His brother, William, enlisted in the Navy. Patrick enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps — forerunner to the Air Force. His first day in was Feb. 3, 1944: “Time to become a soldier,” he wrote.
“My grandfather bought a stained-glass window and put it in St. Malachy Church in Rantoul probably as an indulgence that his two boys would come back alive,” Jim said. Both made it back safely. “He was a devout Catholic. He was pretty faithful up to the end. That was him. His faith was really strong. He always saw the good things in people, almost to a fault.”
Patrick Conlin took basic training in Miami Beach; gunnery training in Harlingen, Texas; was assigned to Crew No. 322 in Westover Field, Mass., and completed his 125 hours of flight training in Charleston, S.C.
“He was a tailgunner” in the B-24, his son said. “The only worse seat was the guy in the belly of the plane.”
The B-24 was nicknamed “the flying coffin” because it was difficult to fly. It was less robust than the B-17 Flying Fortress. Crews preferred the B-17 but general staff favored the B-24, and it became the most-produced American military aircraft in history with 18,500 manufactured.
On Oct. 11, 1944, Conlin left the States for England aboard the Queen Mary, arriving seven days later. From the fall of that year until the end of the war, Conlin flew missions against Germany.
Each mission started early, as crew members were rousted out of bed sometimes as early as 2 a.m. He took communion before each flight and noted the luxury of getting real eggs and butter for breakfast.
His first mission was to Metz, Germany, carrying four 2,000-pound bombs to knock out concrete forts. Heavy cloud cover prevented his crew from dropping their payload, fearing they would hit their own troops, “who were 4 miles from our target,” he wrote. “So we crossed Rhine River and hit secondary” target, Hallescher.
“We were attacked by ME 190s, drove them off,” he wrote. “Height 23,000 feet. Waist gunner Jim Fast almost died. ... Passed out when oxygen mask froze.”
The other waist gunner and Conlin brought him to.
On a Nov. 30 mission, he saw his first U.S. plane blow up due to a direct hit in the bomb bay.
“It took a nose dive and broke into five flaming pieces of metal,” he wrote. “Saw two chutes in air.”
Anti-aircraft fire and German fighter opposition remained strong until the final months of the war. Conlin saw two bombers go down on New Year’s Day 1945 on what he called a “very important mission to Koblenz,” which was the center where troops met and then were distributed to the western front.
On Jan. 14, his plane bombed an oil refinery — with the smoke reaching 10,000 feet.
“A beautiful sight,” he wrote.
“We were informed if we crash-landed in Denmark to scatter or go to Sweden,” he added “Warned not to wander near (Denmark-German) lines, as people there are pro-Nazi.”
Anti-aircraft fire on a Jan. 17 mission was so heavy it caused his plane to jump up and down. It was the only plane in its group to hit the target. When it returned, its No. 2 engine was not working, and the right landing gear was shot away.
“Co-pilot got glass in left eye due to shattered glass,” he wrote. “Also, tunnel gunner was saved by parachute” that stopped bullets. “Saw three planes go down in flames along with 12 chutes.”
His crew’s plane was hit nine times on a Feb. 16 mission. After unloading on the target, they were forced to land in France, where they remained for two days and three nights.
“Quite an adventure,” he wrote.
On March 24, his crew had a “different sort of a mission.” Instead of dropping bombs at 20,000 feet, they dropped 5,000 pounds of supplies to the 1st Canadian and 2nd British paratroopers near Weisel for the start of the invasion of Germany.
“We flew tree-top level all the way across the channel,” he wrote. “When arriving at Rhine River, we climbed fast to 300 feet to drop supplies near forest.”
Two planes hit the trees and crashed.
“We saw a line of tanks ready to cross,” he wrote.
Toward the end of the war, Patrick Conlin’s plane flew over Hitler’s vacation home, The Berghof, in the Alps near Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany.
The war in Europe ended May 8, 1945. Conlin sailed home and reached the U.S. on June 2. He headed to Sioux Falls, S.D., for reassignment and received his honorable discharge Oct. 22.
As a reserve, he was called back into service in August 1950 and was one of the first airmen assigned to the new Atomic Energy Project in Albuquerque, N.M.
Jim Conlin said he believes that’s why his father died at age 54 in 1980. Many of the others in his father’s crew died early, probably from radiation poisoning.
But he apparently didn’t regret volunteering for that service.
“Two days before (Patrick’s death), my cousin was talking to him and asked him, ‘Would you do anything differently?’ My dad said, ‘No.’ My dad said, ‘Why would I do that?’” the younger Conlin said. “In his own way, that was the way it was supposed to be for him.”
After his stint in New Mexico, Patrick Conlin returned to work in the family restaurant, Conlins’w, at the corner of Sixth and John streets in Campustown. He met the love of his life, Anna Buttitta, who survives him at age 93 and lives in Urbana. She never remarried.
“She still wears her wedding ring,” her son said. “She said she’s a one-and-doner.”
Anna was working for her family’s shoe store. Patrick’s restaurant was just south of there, “and she walked by and saw him and liked him, and they dated for quite a while.”
In 1962, Patrick began working for the University of Illinois Housing Division Food Services, where he remained until his death in 1980.
The Conlins also have a daughter — Judy White.
Like millions of others, on Memorial Day, the Conlins will remember the life and service of their loved one, who was part of the Greatest Generation.