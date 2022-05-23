CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Public Library Deputy Director Brittany Millington has been chosen the library’s new director.
The library board approved the appointment Monday morning.
Millington, who has worked for the Champaign library since 2017, will take over for current library Director Donna Pittman, who is set to retire June 1.
Library board President Katie Blakeman said Millington was chosen in an internal search, and she represents a combination of forward thinking, innovation and commitment to the library’s core values.
It was important to the library board that the chosen candidate have a commitment to Champaign and its library, Blakeman said.
Millington, 37, previously worked for the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute, Ind. from 2011 to 2017, serving as reference and special collections librarian, reference and special collections manager and community connections coordinator.