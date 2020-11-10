CHAMPAIGN — Organizers of the countywide Martin Luther King Jr. celebration are seeking nominations for people and organizations that have made a positive impact in Champaign County.
The awards will be distributed at the Jan. 17 celebration, which will be held virtually this year.
Nominations can be submitted through Nov. 30 at mlkcelebration.org.
Next year’s celebration will be combining the efforts of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee and the MLK Countywide committee, which includes the cities of Champaign and Urbana, Parkland college, the University of Illinois, Champaign County and the Village of Rantoul.
Organizers are seeking nominations for three awards:
— The James R. Burgess, Jr. - Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award honoring "the humanitarian efforts of individuals who have contributed to the basic human dignity of those in need."
— The Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award honoring "individuals who engage in improving the well-being of Champaign County."
— The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award honoring "individuals or organizations that work for social justice in the spirit of Dr. King. The principles of justice that Dr. King espoused include promoting equal rights for all persons regardless of race, religion, economic status, or physical or mental ability."