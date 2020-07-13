The Danville Public Library is closed through Wednesday for a deep cleaning because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
A release Monday from the library at 319 N. Vermilion St. said the employee had minimal contact with the public.
Library officials are getting guidance from the Vermilion County Health Department and out of caution, decided to close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The release said staff members are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while disinfecting areas. They also have their temperatures checked at the beginning of each shift.
The library is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
***
The Champaign County Clerk’s office will be closed for the entire week, starting Monday, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced.
“We are taking this time to allow for sanitization of the office and for staff testing,” said an announcement by County Clerk Aaron Ammons on social media . “We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our office, staff and public.”
The clerk’s office couldn’t be reached. It has remained closed to the public for several months, though staff members have continued working.
County Administrator Darlene Kloeppel said Ammons initially announced that a staff member had been exposed to COVID-19, but it was learned Monday morning that the staff member had tested positive.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is working with the clerk's office on testing.
Kloeppel said she believes there will be little if any impact on the other county offices at the Brookens Administrative Center. That's not only because the county clerk's office has remained closed to walk-in traffic, but because of the way the building is laid out.
The building design has allowed for staffs of various county offices to remain in their own spaces, Kloeppel said.
"In this particular case, it helps us a lot," she said.