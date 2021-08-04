CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign police and fire officials are asking the public for help as they investigate a string of fires at city parks, with the latest two incidents occurring Monday at Millage and Robeson Meadows parks.
The fires, which began July 7, have been deliberately set -- late at night or during early morning hours typically between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.
There have been 10 fires that have occurred as follows:
-- July 7th, Hessel Park, 1400 Grandview Drive, east side playground.
-- July 9, Hessel Park, east side under the gazebo.
-- July 13, Hessel Park, east and north sides of the park.
-- July 13, Eisner Park, 1301 W. Church St., near the tennis court.
-- July 19, Zahnd Park, 2502 S. Staley Road, near the concession stand.
-- July 23, Robeson Meadows West Park, 2865 S. Duncan Road., multiple small
fires on the west side.
-- July 24, 2500 block of Galen Drive, private property involving a boat
near Noel Park.
-- July 24, Turnberry Ridge Park, 910 Cobblefield Road, garbage can near the
center of the park.
-- August 2, Millage Park, 2802 Cherry Creek Road, sign post, sign and picnic table on the west side.
-- August 2, Robeson Meadows West Park, sign post and
sign on the east side.
With three of the incidents in Hessel Park, the park district has installed security cameras there and is considering cameras for other locations, according to the district's Risk Manager Joe Kearfott.
Damage so far has totaled in the thousands of dollars, he said. Each trash can set on fire alone is a $500 expense,
No arrests have been made yet and the incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information or nearby security footage that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or the fire department at 217-403-7200. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.