CHAMPAIGN — A shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Christopher B. Kelly on Saturday night was Champaign’s fourth murder of the year, and the third one resulting from gun violence, according to police.
Mr. Kelly, of Champaign, suffered a fatal gunshot wound outside an undisclosed business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road and was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The shooting remained under investigation Monday, Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said.
It was the second time gunfire involving a loss of life or injury was reported in Champaign in a week.
More than 40 shell casings were found at the shooting scene on Bloomington Road, according to police.
On Aug. 8, more than two dozen rounds from different guns were fired into a crowd of about 100 in a city-owned lot at Neil and Washington streets. In that incident, one man was shot in the foot and two others were arrested and charged with weapons offenses.
The city has begun closing that parking lot and another at Walnut and Washington streets at 9 p.m. on weekends through Labor Day.
Mr. Kelly was said to be outside the Bloomington Road business Saturday night when vehicles approached, an argument took place and shots were fired. Police responded to a call of shots fired at that location just after 10 p.m.
Police are urging any businesses in the area that have exterior surveillance cameras to contact them.
Anyone with information on this latest murder is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Information can be shared anonymously.
Tips may also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the “P3Tips” mobile app.