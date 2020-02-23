ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The News-Gazette’s standing as one of the nation’s best sports sections remains intact.
For the 10th year in a row, The News-Gazette was named a Top 10 section (Sunday) by the Associated Press Sports Editors in its annual writing and sections contest.
Also, for the first time, The News-Gazette received a Top 10 honor for best website (news-gazette.com).
“The digital part of our equation has always been strong, so it’s rewarding to be recognized for the online work that we do,” Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “As always, the section recognition is a result of an incredible team effort, day in and day out.”
The N-G’s daily section also was cited (Top 10 Honorable Mention), adding to a run of national recognition that started in 1996. In the last 24 years, The N-G’s sports section has been honored 34 times in the APSE contest.
“What separates us from our peers is our devotion to local sports,” News-Gazette Vice President Jim Rossow said. “It takes long, odd hours, but there isn’t anyone in our newsroom who doesn’t enjoy putting forth the effort.”
Individually, multimedia specialist Anthony Zilis — at The News-Gazette since 2015 — extended his streak of APSE honors to five years with a Top 10 award for best video. Zilis’ story on UI wheelchair basketball caught judges’ attention.
“Simply put, Anthony’s ability to tell a video story is unmatched,” Daniels said. “It gives us another way to engage with our growing audience.”
The ranking of the top 10 in the writing and multimedia categories will be announced in the coming weeks.
The APSE awards, voted on by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during four days of judging, honor work published in 2019.
Winners will receive their awards in June at the APSE summer conference in Indianapolis.
The N-G competed in category C, which featured publications with circulation between 14,800-30,999.