CHAMPAIGN — Ten days before that other election, the NAACP Champaign County Branch will hold one of its own.
Voting for officer positions and at-large spots on the branch’s executive committee will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday in rooms A and B of the Champaign Public Library, where COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
The slate of candidates, nominated at the organization’s monthly meeting, includes:
- Minnie P. Pearson, president.
- Blanton Bondurant, first vice president.
- Michelle Sturgis, second vice president.
- Marilyn L. Banks, secretary.
- Lucretia A. Williams, assistant secretary.
- Artice James, treasurer.
- Murial D. Jones, assistant treasurer
- Peggi Stockley and Pamela C. Van Wyk, executive committee members at-large.