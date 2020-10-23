NAACP logo
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Ten days before that other election, the NAACP Champaign County Branch will hold one of its own.

Voting for officer positions and at-large spots on the branch’s executive committee will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday in rooms A and B of the Champaign Public Library, where COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The slate of candidates, nominated at the organization’s monthly meeting, includes:

  • Minnie P. Pearson, president.
  • Blanton Bondurant, first vice president.
  • Michelle Sturgis, second vice president.
  • Marilyn L. Banks, secretary.
  • Lucretia A. Williams, assistant secretary.
  • Artice James, treasurer.
  • Murial D. Jones, assistant treasurer
  • Peggi Stockley and Pamela C. Van Wyk, executive committee members at-large.