URBANA — With the first snowfall of the year already blanketing Urbana streets, the city council is set to discuss tonight a new proposal to expand mandatory sidewalk snow-removal north of University Avenue.
With infrastructure improvements and new development popping up along one of the twin cities’ main thoroughfares, Urbana’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission is recommending setting new snow removal boundaries in the city.
Council member Bill Brown, who sits on that commission, said the move will keep people safe during snow events and encourage more biking and walking to downtown and the University of Illinois.
“I’ve seen a couple of times people standing on the street waiting for buses because sidewalks weren’t shoveled,” Brown said. “We started to look at the current district and looked at ways to expand it and increase access to bus routes and maybe pick up the new construction on Green Street and University Avenue.”
The proposed expansion of snow-removal districts would include University Avenue and Green Street from Wright Street to Vine Street, as well as the areas north of Springfield Avenue bounded by Wright, University and Lincoln Avenue.
Another expansion would include an area north of Water Street, bounded by University and Race and Vine streets.
As of Oct. 15, each of the property owners in the proposed expansion area was sent a notification of the proposed changes and asked to attend tonight’s council meeting to provide comment.
A memo sent to council members noted that residents are typically good about keeping sidewalks clear once the city declares mandatory snow removal. In cases when property owners don’t comply, the city sends crews to clear snow at the owners’ expense.
That work will now be done by independent contractors, City Administrator Carol Mitten said last month.
She said the city believes this approach will lead to a more timely response, reduce costs of property owners and allow for better deployment of city resources as it tries to get a handle on its structural deficit.
Brown believes the contractor route is a good idea, given how rare the city has had to step in.
“It makes sense,” he said. “Usually, there’s not that many citations because there’s only a few snow events a year. I think this year will be a trial period just to see how people comply, but we get pretty good compliance already so I’m not too worried.”
In other business
Also tonight, council members will also vote to change the way they hold meetings.
City Clerk Charles Smyth said members want to alter the agenda order to include public comment at the same time as presentations are given.
When the city invites groups to give presentations, Smyth said, people sometimes wish to provide comment before. The move to change the order of the agenda is simply formalizing practices the city already employs.
“We’re just adding something that we’ve normally been doing,” Smyth said. “Our agenda was also missing the ‘Call to Order’ and ‘Roll Call’ sections, so this is mostly clean-up and bookkeeping on that end.”