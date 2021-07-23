LeConte Nix

LeConte Nix at Central’s McKinley Field on Monday.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central's next boys' basketball leader is a popular and familiar face around Maroons athletics.

LeConte Nix was announced Friday morning as Central's interim boys' hoops coach. Maroons athletic director Jane Stillman said the "interim" label exists because "it was late in the year and summer conditioning was basically over."

Nix, a former standout at Central, is a longtime assistant coach for the school's football, boys' basketball and baseball programs.

He replaces Jeff Finke, who stepped down from the head boys' basketball job in May after leading the Maroons to four regional championships in six seasons.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

