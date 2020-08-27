WATSEKA -- The death of one inmate and serious injury of another at the Iroquois County Jail is under investigation by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3.
Preliminary investigation indicated sheriff’s deputies found the injured inmate unresponsive at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
That inmate was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition.
The other inmate was found unresponsive at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and he was later pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
State police were called in by the sheriff’s office to investigate the death and injury of the two inmates.