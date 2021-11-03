CHAMPAIGN — Gilbert Brinkmeyer wore many hats: father and husband, Olympic-alternate gymnast, Army veteran, real-estate founder, park district commissioner, fitness instructor, even musician.
He also wore many pieces of colorful clothing — like orange or purple shoes, wacky hats, turquoise pants — to match his personality.
“The louder and brighter the colors, the better it was,” said his wife, Dorothy Brinkmeyer.
Mr. Brinkmeyer, who passed away in July, is remembered among those closest to him as a lively beacon of positivity who invested in the community he loved without sacrificing his unforgettable style and idiosyncrasies.
Around 12:45 p.m. today, family, friends and colleagues will gather at Dodds Park to plant a tree, donated by the Champaign Park District, in his memory.
Eventually, a plaque bearing his name will be placed near the tree, next to the park’s Olympic Tribute. It will read “Champaign Park District Commissioner (1987-1999)” and “First Alternate in Gymnastics, 1956 Olympics.”
“He was just full of energy. He loved his community and he loved to give,” his wife said. “That’s how he used his energy, to give back.”
Mr. Brinkmeyer began his adult life as an accomplished all-around gymnast.
Born in 1929, he enrolled at his hometown St. Louis University, where he won the all-around gymnastic championships at the Ozark AAA competition in 1949, and set a then-record in the rope climb — 20 feet in 5.8 seconds.
For his sophomore year, Mr. Brinkmeyer transferred to the University of Illinois, joining a stacked team that won the Big Ten gymnastics championship all three years he attended.
While stationed in Ulm, Germany, as a member of the U.S. Army, he won the parallel-bars and high-bar events at the Nuremberg Championships.
He competed in trials for the 1952 Olympics, and was selected as first alternate — basically the next man up — for the 1956 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.
After his competitive career, he continued to coach, accompanying three U.S. trampoline champions while they toured South Africa for the U.S. National Gymnastics Federation, and assisting the UI’s team at the Kenney Annex, or “Men’s Old Gym,” on Springfield Avenue.
Mr. Brinkmeyer married Donna Royse in 1954. As they settled in Champaign, he began his business life, co-founding Royse & Brinkmeyer Real Estate with her father, Don Royse.
“Gil was a salesperson; he knew how to sell,” said Mr. Brinkmeyer’s nephew, Mike Royse, now the majority owner of Royse & Brinkmeyer. “He was always trying to coach, getting someone to get new ways to see a point.”
The company’s original office was located in Royse’s childhood home. When a young Mike was on the fence about joining his uncle in sales, Mr. Brinkmeyer set up a memorable demonstration to persuade him.
“He said, ‘Get that chair over in the corner,’ so I did,” Royse recalled. “And he said, ‘Do you have a dollar? Do me a favor and stand up on the chair, and give me the dollar.’
“So I did, and he said, ‘Well, that’s sales. All you got to do, Mike, is ask people.’”
Mr. Brinkmeyer cared for his wife, Donna, until she passed from a lengthy illness. He met Dorothy some years later through church, and they married in 1993.
At that time, he was serving as commissioner for the Champaign Park District, which was a good fit, Dorothy said.
“He was a runner and bicycler as well, using any of the paths through the parks at the time. He just loved to be outside, using up his energy,” she said.
His passion for fitness and physical health endured through his entire life. While involved with the Champaign West Rotary Club, he’d bike to Bloomington and back to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mr. Brinkmeyer taught an exercise class at the park district and instructed a senior fitness group through Faith United Methodist Church until about three years ago, Dorothy said. He’d show up in elaborate outfits to get a rise out of his students.
“He loved it. His major at the U of I was physical education,” she said.
Mr. Brinkmeyer mentored a young Collin Carlier, the current CEO of Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments, when Carlier was a high-schooler just starting with the company.
“The whole span of my career in apartment investing was through Gil,” Carlier said. “He believed all things were possible, and kept you from taking yourself too seriously.”
He even had an “infamous saying,” Carlier said, that he’d use after having a meal, or too much of any particular thing.
“I’ve had an elegant sufficiency; anything more would be a superfluous abundancy,” the saying went.
According to Royse, all the kids in the family were taught to say the eloquent line on first dates: “I haven’t the fog of an idea why.”
Turned out, he was full of surprises. One day, Mr. Brinkmeyer went to the UI meat market, asking for some beef rib bones. He cleaned the meat off the bones, Dorothy said, dried them in the oven for a couple of days and decided to play them as a percussive instrument.
He joined a band, the State Street Strutters, playing almost every week for assisted-living facilities in the area.
“He could not read a note of music,” said Dorothy, who plays the saxophone and piano. “He just had the ability, the rhythm.”
Today, he’s survived by four children — Tracy, Beth and Kurt and stepdaughter Kim — along with six grandchildren.
Dorothy’s siblings and their partners paid for the plaque, which is set to go up in a couple of weeks, she said.
Perhaps Mr. Brinkmeyer’s boldness can be described from a piece of advice he got from his grandmother.
“His grandmother told him, ‘If you’re going to do something, do something different, that nobody else did,’” Dorothy said. “He didn’t have any fear.”