CHAMPAIGN — As the sun broke out of the clouds blanketing the sky on Monday morning on Hedge Road, Willie Comer smiled.
“Thank God,” he shouted.
Like he had every year from 2016 to 2019, the pastor of Berean Covenant Baptist Church and leader of East Central Illinois Youth For Christ and his team of volunteers had rolled basketball hoops onto the streets of Champaign for a basketball tournament called Campference.
This year, the event takes place on Hedge Road on Monday and today and at Salt and Light in Urbana on Wednesday and Thursday, culminating in a championship game on Friday at Webber Street Church.
Moving the event inside, like he does every Friday night for the Midnight Basketball League, simply wasn’t an appealing option for Comer, who treats Campference like a block party that brings the community together.
“We wanted to recreate that same atmosphere, that whole street, block party, come out, this is you all’s party,” he said. “We’re throwing this for you. We’ll spend the money, whatever it takes, so that you can have a place and feel comfortable and have a great time.
“That’s what it’s all about. And then it allows us to have their attention. So when we’re ready to speak to them, we have their attention. And so rather than sporadically go and find everybody, we have a centralized place and bring all of the kids to the spot.”
Just around the corner from his house, Centennial senior Samarion Smith was refreshed to see the event taking place in his neighborhood. Smith has played in the Midnight Basketball League since he was in middle school, but seeing kids and adults gather together on the streets of his neighborhood, where bullets have ripped through his house, signified something different.
“It’s not exactly the safest neighborhood,” he said. “I’m really surprised that they’re doing this, but it’s time for change, hopefully.”
Last year, of course, Campference wasn’t possible, and neither was Midnight Basketball. While Comer put together online gatherings where kids played video games, it simply wasn’t the same. And he thinks they suffered for it.
“It was different,” Comer said, “because in the summer, there wasn’t a lot to do. So when the summer showed up and we couldn’t have this, kids were locked in the house, couldn’t come out, everybody was wearing masks, there was no freedom. I actually think that that contributed to some of the violence that we see today, because they’ve been locked up.
“Psychologically, we don’t know how that affected them,” he added. “Everything was happening through social media. So now, we’re just fighting over social media, and that translated to the streets. And so when we have things for them to do, and they can be outside in their communities, not in some place we created, that’s what changes things.”
For Pastor Kent Hollis, who leads the middle school gym at Midnight Basketball, the basketball games have a direct effect on the community.
“One of the things I tell people is, a lot of people think we’re basketball coaches or basketball aficionados,” Hollis said. “We are only doing this to build relationships with kids. Every time something bad happens in the community, people are always asking what can be done, and my answer is always, ‘We’ve got to get to know the kids. We’ve got to build relationships.’”
This year, the event has some added wrinkles.
On Monday, ramps were set up and adults taught kids to skateboard. The Hip Hop Express, a bus with a recording studio run by UI Professor William Patterson, pulled up as well.
On Friday, when the top teams in each of the two age groups from Champaign and Urbana compete, the winning city will be awarded a trophy for its mayor to display in her office.
After seeing his street transformed for a day by Campference, Smith said he’d love to see similar events going forward, multiple times a year.
“I love how we can come together,” Smith said, “with everything going on in the world, and finding a safe place to hoop.”