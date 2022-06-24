TOLONO — Five years removed from their final show, Tolono’s “Boom Boom Boys” are once again at the core of the village’s annual Fun Days festival.
The group of Tolono firefighters earned their name during four decades of overseeing the pyrotechnics at the town’s annual summer celebration. This weekend, they’ll serve as the grand marshals during Saturday’s parade and will be featured prominently all weekend long.
“It’s been an exciting trip,” said Damian Donberger, who was involved in each show the group organized from 1977 to 2017. “We’ve always done everything by hand. We’ve never done any electronic shoots.”
Hand-operated fireworks shows aren’t for the faint of heart, as sparks — and expletives — fly in equal volume under the looming chance of calamity.
But the extra effort made the difference to the pack of nearly 40 volunteer firefighters who helped with the show over four decades. While 14 people served for five years or more, many came and went to lend a hand as the years passed by.
Among those who stuck around was Donberger’s lifelong friend and fellow Tolono native, Denny Davis, who joined the team in the late 1980s.
“It’s very intense,” Davis said. “We’ve always told our can person, there’s going to be sparks, there’s going to be fire. If somebody says, ‘oh, (shoot),’ just keep working. If they say other things, run.”
Donberger and Davis met in third grade and, in addition to nearly three decades working fireworks shows together, both served for nearly five decades as volunteers with the Tolono Fire Protection District.
Just last month, May 15 was proclaimed “Damian Donberger and Denny Davis Day” by the Tolono Village Board, two weeks after the pair retired as the village’s longest-serving firefighters ever.
“Damian and I ran around together ever since third grade,” Davis said. “I was involved with the (Fun Days) off-and-on for several years. We just went over to shop (for) fireworks and then they formed the Boom Boom Boys. Then it got to be where we just did everything together.”
Alfreda Mitchell lent the group its moniker when Donberger startled her dogs with early-morning firework launches. Longtime volunteer Gene Creek popularized it on the group’s shirts and welding jackets.
Those jackets, which the group wore during shows, quickly gained favor over the hotter, heavier fire gear that Donberger and Larry Swope donned when they put on the first show on a warm night in 1977.
“They were way too warm,” Donberger said. “We shot the show off in 20 or 25 minutes and we were sweating like dogs. We ended up starting to wear welding jackets and hats, cotton hats. Your jackets will burn to a degree, but they won’t burn up.”
Safety goggles and earmuffs were sparingly used. The goggles often fogged up and the earmuffs prevented communication, a crucial element of the group’s fiery tightrope act.
“Probably all of us are deaf from it,” Donberger said with a laugh.
Tolono was always home for the group, even as they hosted shows in other areas. The group ventured into high school football Friday nights, naturally starting with Unity before spreading out to other schools.
While fireworks earned the adoration of a community, it was the Boom Boom Boys’ charitable efforts that cemented their status among Tolono’s 3,000 residents.
“Outside of fireworks, at West Side Park they also helped donate to build the little kids play area,” Fun Days organizer Brian Booher said. “They like to be involved with the community and do different little projects and help out where possible.”
The group put the money it raised during shows into a general fund that went toward good causes. Among others, frequent recipients of the group’s goodwill included The Giving Place, local Catholic charities and food pantries.
In 1997, the group detonated its largest display: A 16-inch shell that required a 13-foot mortar.
“We dropped it in and I kind of scared the whole group because as I shot it, I laid back down to see what it was gonna do,” Donberger said. “They all thought I got hurt. They came over; it was funny. I said ‘No, I just wanted to watch it.’”
The group’s concerns weren’t unfounded — it nearly dislodged the bottom of the 18-inch mortar, moving it six inches despite screws being in place every six inches.
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Fun Days in 2020, the 2021 festival would have represented a return to normalcy. But pandemic-related planning complications and bad weather put a damper on the event.
Good weather is expected this time around, which begins tonight. The Boom Boom Boys’ return is a natural fit, especially given the weekend’s throwback theme.
“They’ve played so well with our event over the years, heavily involved, always donating their time and expertise for us,” Booher said. “They’ve always been a big part of Fun Days.”