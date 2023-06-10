ARCOLA — The splash pad at Arcola’s Moore Park is back on schedule for a grand opening Sunday after a temporary closure due to excessive tumbles taken on the surface.
The pad opened to the public on the morning of May 24 but was closed by 2:30 p.m. after the 15 to 20 kids who tested it out slipped and fell too many times.
City Administrator Bill Wagoner attributes the issue to the mixture of ingredients in the non-slip coating leaving the surface too smooth. The $32,000 price tag for the surface included an etched floral design and two-toned epoxy to decorate the pad while also making it safe for visitors.
Since May 24, subcontractors have returned and added more aggregate to the coating, which now just needs time to cure before kids hit the surface again — hopefully not literally this time.
“That (Sunday) was the target date for the grand opening,” Wagoner said. “There are a lot of activities lined up.”
This year in Arcola, Sunday is Día del Niño (Children’s Day), a tradition that started in Mexico and has been adopted in other areas to celebrate children. The city invites families down to Moore Park for free food and activities alongside the new splash pad.
Elsewhere, the splash pad at Mahomet’s Barber Park, which had its grand opening June 2, will be closed Monday and Tuesday for minor repairs.
This early shutdown is a result of an issue with LED lighting not working. An electrician has been called in to troubleshoot. Parks and recreation Director Dan Waldinger said his department hopes repairs will actually only take one day.
“We believe it to be pretty minor,” Waldinger said.
Still, officials planned for two days in order for the electrician to have time to troubleshoot and solve the problem. Electrical repairs cannot be made while the park is open.