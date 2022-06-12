CHAMPAIGN — Thirty years ago, Peter McFarland and members of his wife’s extended family sat around a kitchen table in the north Urbana neighborhood across Wright Street from Champaign’s Douglass Park and discussed its decline.
“We decided that the neighborhood was really going in the wrong direction,” McFarland said. “Then (we said), ‘Why are we just talking about it? Let’s do something.’ If you’re going to talk about something, you might as well do it.”
So, at a park that has existed in many forms since the city of Champaign bought a 6-acre plot of land on Grove Street in 1931, McFarland, his family members and a handful of neighbors decided to take action.
At first, that meant gathering a few area kids to play baseball in the evenings. What started with a handful of kids grew to more than 30 by the end of the summer, even though the field might have been more suitable for grazing farm animals.
“The field wasn’t in very good shape,” said John Cooper, who lived just north of the park at the time. “It was almost like a cow pasture in a sense.”
Over the next few years, that small collection of kids became an organized league with over 200 participants called First String and eventually joined Kiwanis C-U Little League. As the league grew, the condition of the field improved, and McFarland and his group of family and friends, including Cooper, worked to create a complete game-day experience.
The all-beef hot dogs they grilled in front of the concession stand became known around town as “Douglass Dogs,” and each player got one after a game. First String also added a basketball league inside Douglass Center.
“It’s a great partnership,” Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce said. “They really bring a lot of people into the park, and it gives those kids in the area something to do.”
First String became exactly what McFarland and the rest of the First String originators hoped. It was a reason for kids and adults to gather at Douglass Park, to socialize and make friends with each other, to foster and build community in a neighborhood that has been unsettled by gun violence over the years.
“The thing I like most about it is bringing kids together, parents together and them getting to know each other,” McFarland said. “Because the biggest problem with people who have problems with each other is they don’t know each other.”
❈ ❈ ❈ ❈ ❈
Throughout its existence, Douglass Park has constantly evolved.
Originally, there wasn’t much of a park to speak of, according to Nate Dixon, who led Douglass Center and worked for the park district for 28 years before retiring in 2001.
“You just had a little bit of outdoor space with some land between Tremont Street and Grove Street,” he said.
Douglass Community Center was originally built as a facility that would not only serve the community, but also Black service members who were based at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, eventually including the Tuskegee Airmen, he said.
Over the years, the park district bought the land that eventually became the sprawling park it is today, including purchases of 2 acres in 1961 and 7 more acres in 1970.
Sitting on the west side of Wright, which separates Champaign and Urbana, the center, which was demolished and replaced in 1975, and the park became gathering places for Champaign-Urbana’s Black community.
The center hosted the vaunted Douglass Center Drum Corps, and as the park grew, Dixon said it hosted several different sports programs, including basketball, track and soccer. A large grassy hill was also constructed to serve as an amphitheater for movie nights and for kids to use for sledding in the winter.
It became a place where people gathered for Juneteenth celebrations and C-U Days, a large two-day celebration that started 44 years ago as a small family reunion at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet before it moved to Douglass Park in the ensuing years.
William Patterson, a cousin of McFarland’s wife who grew up just across Wright from the park, fondly remembers watching bands play at the amphitheater when he was a child.
Later, he remembered, hip-hop DJs would perform consistently and teach kids how to use their equipment.
Growing up, Patterson said the park was constantly full of well-organized programming for kids and young adults.
“It really was a very communal space,” he said. “That’s why the park is so important, because it served as a hub for the community to come together.”
That changed in the mid-1980s, when funding for those programs dried up, Patterson said. When he returned to town in the early ’90s after leaving for several years, the park had fallen into disrepair, he said, at a time when crack cocaine became an issue in the community. It no longer was a place where kids would regularly congregate.
That’s when McFarland, along with Patterson and others, decided they’d make the park a destination for families again.
“I always believe that gun violence exists when you have a lack of programming that exists,” Patterson said. “When you have activities that are going on consistently, that makes people think twice about what they do.”
For kids in the neighboring low-income housing, some of whom couldn’t travel to parks that weren’t within walking distance, baseball games at Douglass Park became a safe place to go on spring and summer days where they’d be promised a meal.
In 2014, the park became the modern space it is today when the city received a $300,000 state grant to revamp it. Those improvements included an updated playground, a splash pad that operates throughout the summer, a new baseball field for First String’s younger leagues to use at the north end of the park, and a walking path that spans the entire park with exercise equipment scattered throughout.
To Patterson, those changes had everything to do with First String’s ability to bring people back to the park.
“The improvements we see now are phenomenal,” said Patterson, who no longer volunteers with First String regularly. “That was because of First String and the consistency of the work that they were doing.”
Those large changes likely aren’t finished.
❈ ❈ ❈ ❈ ❈
First String’s famous Douglass Dogs were put on hiatus this summer because the league wasn’t able to secure its usual permit from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. To cook food, the concession stand needs various added amenities, including three sinks and a wash station with hot and cold water and other improvements that couldn’t possibly fit in the space that First String currently uses for concessions behind home plate at McFarland Field.
As he stands in the area between McFarland Field and the 3 acres at the northeast end of the park that includes Douglass Park’s newer, unfenced field used for younger teams, McFarland imagines what the park can become with a few more improvements.
McFarland envisions putting a new building with a concession stand and restrooms on that spot in between the fields and installing a new field that would allow it to host district tournaments for players 11 and younger. He thinks the new facility would also be perfect for organizations and families who host get-togethers at the park.
Those additions, along with improved dugouts and other possible upgrades, might be on the horizon. DeLuce said the park district’s board has discussed grants and funding that would help make the project a reality.
For McFarland, the new building would be a continuation of his original goal.
“We get people coming from everywhere,” McFarland said. “Parents feel comfortable bringing their kids out here, and that’s what I want. I want Douglass Park to be a park people are proud of and want to come to.”