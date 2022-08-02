CHAMPAIGN — “Just relax,” as spoken advice, doesn’t always go over the way the speaker intends.
But if you’re sitting on a bench in the greenery of southwest Champaign’s Robeson Park, with sculptures of frolicking dogs right next to you, the feeling is hard to avoid.
The word “relax” was a favorite of the late Kyle Robeson, the longtime Champaign businessman and philanthropist who passed away in April 2021.
His family decided to immortalize his favorite phrase as part of an artistic tribute in the park that carries his name.
On the west side of the park, just off Duncan Road, sits a bench with the word “relax” carved into it, with three steel dogs right beside it.
“The word ties it to him, in our minds. But I think everyone can also relate to that, relaxing on the bench and interacting with the dogs,” said his son, Eric Robeson.
For Eric and sister Kim, their father’s hunting dogs seemed ever-present during stays at their grandparents’ place. Kyle would train the dogs in his parents’ backyard — and when the animals had some downtime, they would freely gallop around the space.
That image, burned in Eric’s memory, would later inspire this tribute for his father.
“For some reason, the image just stuck in my mind. I never forgot it,” Eric Robeson said.
Adding a bench was the idea of Phyllis Robeson, Kyle’s wife of 58 years. It could be like all of the memorial seating areas she’d seen in local parks, with a personal spin.
“I don’t know if I dreamed it or what,” she said. “I pictured the whole back of it saying ‘relax,’ because Kyle was always telling you to relax. I thought it would be a neat thing in his memory.”
They commissioned St. Joseph artist Tim Summerville to weld the realistic running canines into life. With help and a blessing from the Champaign Park District, the bench and sculptures connect to an existing trail with a stone path surrounded by gravel.
The location was a no-brainer: It’s part of the 27.5 acres Kyle and his father, Frank Robeson Jr., donated to bring a park and playground area to southwest Champaign.
Kyle’s grandfather Frank Sr. founded Robeson’s Department Store in 1874.
The artwork has been installed along the trail for about a month now. Parking isn’t easy to find, but there’s been a warm response from visitors the Robesons have heard from.
“I’m very pleased with how it turned out, but I’ve been even more pleased to hear about the people who have been there and the effect it had on them,” Phyllis Robeson said.
Some of the most interested passersby to the artwork are, evidently, other dogs. When the pets see their steel counterparts, there’s a range of responses, Eric Robeson said.
Some sniff; others are more protective.
“There’s always some sort of reaction,” he said. “It’s a testament to how talented Tim is and how true-to-life he made these.”