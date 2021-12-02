URBANA — As the guy in charge of keeping invasive vegetation out of Urbana’s parks, Matt Balk has his hands pretty full.
Adding to his burden recently are scofflaws riding all-terrain vehicles through Weaver Park in east Urbana, located south of the intersection of Main Street and Smith Road.
“They are riding through semi-wet and wet areas … ripping up vegetation and disturbing wildlife,” said Balk. “It’s been somewhat ongoing, but the level of destruction has really amped up in the last two weeks. They are actually driving into the water of the wetlands rather than using the paths.”
The use of motorized vehicles of any kind is prohibited in Urbana’s parks, reminds Derek Liebert, superintendent of planning and operations. There are signs in the parks telling users about that ban, but park district employees will be adding more.
It’s not just that the vehicles leave unsightly ruts in their wake, officials said. They are also hurting the wildlife and doing other kinds of damage that is expensive and time-consuming to repair.
“When there is bare dirt exposed, those invasive species have an opportunity to spread. It really promotes growth of the species we are trying to remove,” said Balk, who estimated that 75 percent of his role as natural areas coordinator involves getting rid of that undesirable vegetation.
“It’s going to be a slow recovery for those areas with the vegetation that was lost,” Balk said. “We will have to reseed or bring in new plants. It’s probably about a 20-foot ring around the entire wetlands.”
He was unable to put a price tag on the damage, noting the area destroyed had “higher-value plants, not just seeds.”
It will be spring before he’ll be able to assess what will come back naturally and what will need to be replenished by hand.
The 60-acre park, which is about 15 years old, is named for the late state Sen. Stanley Weaver, an undertaker from Urbana who served as mayor from 1957 to 1969. Mr. Weaver then served about two years in the Illinois House of Representatives before becoming a state senator in 1971. He served in that post until 2003, the year he died of cancer.
Balk said of the 60 acres, about 35 are planted in prairie and native grasses and five are dedicated to woodland and savanna restoration. There’s also a parking area for those who wish to use the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
The marsh is a prominent feature of the natural area, but because it’s not visible from Main Street, it’s attractive to ATV riders willing to take the risk of breaking the law.
Balk said the park district notified Urbana police about two weeks ago when the first round of damage was discovered.
“Then, over Thanksgiving weekend, someone came back again and really tore up the paths,” he said.
The park district would like neighbors to call 911 if they see an ATV rider in the park or the police department at 217-384-2320 if they have a tip about who might be riding.
“Come enjoy the parks, but not on an ATV in the water,” Balk said.