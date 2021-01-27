CHAMPAIGN — Dylan Keene believes every youngster “deserves a chance.”
In this case, a chance for any boy or girl to play baseball if they want to.
The 14-year-old Keene was concerned some youngsters couldn’t play baseball because of the cost, so he did something about it.
He held a raffle that raised a little more than $1,600, which will fund 15 scholarships for Little League players this spring.
“Probably like two months before the raffle, I was talking to my youth pastor in a Bible study,” Keene said. “He was telling us about these Thrivent groups. So I spent some time thinking about it and thought, ‘Hey, maybe I’d have a raffle for Little League to hopefully help some kid play baseball who couldn’t.’
“I feel like every kid should be able to play who wants to.”
Thrivent is a member-owned fraternal benefit society founded by Lutherans. It provided $250 for Keene to buy prizes for the raffle that included a Wilson baseball glove, 12-pack of baseballs, batting glove, wooden bat, swing trainer and reaction ball.
Keene posted the raffle on social media and was delighted with the results.
“A lot of people gave,” he said. “They were all very generous.”
Each chance cost $10. Several people put in $100. Others forked over $30 or $90.
“If there weren’t so many people in this community who cared about baseball and helping the community, it wouldn’t have happened,” he said, estimating 30 to 40 participated.
Several who won said to give the prizes to the Little League program.
Keene is a son of Mark and Jenelle Keene. His mother said he got the idea for a raffle after his youth pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church said there are a number of underserved people in the community.
She said helping others is nothing new to Dylan.
He has sorted and helped deliver food as part of the nonprofit Feeding Our Kids program that Jenelle co-founded, and helped at vacation Bible school at church.
“He was just really looking (to help in an area) he’s passionate about,” she said. “He’s always been passionate about baseball.”
The check for $1,605 was presented to Champaign West Little League board President Greg Daley last week. Youngsters who are interested in a scholarship should go to tshq.bluesombrero.com/cwll.
Outfitting a player can be pricey. In addition to a glove and bat, there is the cost of pants, socks and shoes. Hats and uniform tops are furnished.
“It really adds up,” Jenelle said. “I’m really proud of him. I’m honestly excited because initially we thought if we could help five kids play baseball, that would be great.”
It appears more than that will benefit.
Jamey Schurvinske, who coached Dylan in Little League and will coach him in American Legion ball this summer, said Dylan is “a great player.”
“He’s got a great arm. He’s developing as a very, very good pitcher,” Schurvinske said. “He hustles a lot. He’s very good in the outfield, too. He’s a wonderful kid and comes from a wonderful family.”
Schurvinske said he hopes the scholarship money will convince more youngsters to come out for the sport. He said Little League team numbers have dropped in recent years — some because of the number of travel teams that have started. But he thinks the cost of outfitting a youngster could be part of it as well.
An eighth-grader at Jefferson Middle School, Dylan has played baseball since he was old enough to pick up a bat — first peanut league ball, then Little League and the Jefferson school team. He also hopes to play for Centennial High next season.
The more kids playing, the better. That’s the way he looks at it.
“I just feel like it really matters that everyone gets a chance,” he said. “There could be that kid in his garage tossing around a ball who can’t afford it that could be the next superstar.
“It’s just a sad thing for me. Everyone deserves a chance.”