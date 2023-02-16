CHAMPAIGN — The small Skelton Park in northeast Champaign may not be much of an eye-catcher right now, but get a load of what’s on the way.
Plans are afoot to renovate this 1.4-acre park at First and Washington streets into a performance space to pay tribute to the community’s many Black musicians, with a plaza for gatherings, trails and a play area.
Work on the park is expected to begin this summer and possibly will be done in time for some activities there this fall, according to Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of the local tourism bureau Visit Champaign County.
Also included will be lighting, a seating wall and gentle slope for watching performances, and a sculpture by Illinois artist Preston Jackson to reflect the musical heritage of the local Black community.
Also part of the plans is creating a “hall of fame” for Champaign County’s Black musicians, DeLuce said.
Among some of the many local musicians to be recognized are Nathaniel Banks, Ron and Cecil Bridgewater, Candy Foster, Willie Summerville, Tony Zamora, Jack McDuff and the Les Hite Band, DeLuce said.
The park is being transformed as a joint project of the Visit Champaign County Foundation, the city of Champaign and the Champaign Park District — with the support of a $100,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Champaign to help toward the cost. The park is named after Art Skelton, a University of Illinois marketing graduate who worked as a druggist and served as president of the Rotary club from 1956-’57 and as district governor in 1959, and was known throughout the district as “Mr. Rotary.”
DeLuce said engineering work is still underway, and the total projected cost of this project will be determined after the plans are completed.
The city’s part of the Skelton Park project will be drainage improvement that will also help beautify the park, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
The Boneyard Creek runs through this park, and improvements including a walking path, lighting, culverts and other drainage elements had already been scheduled independently of the new renovation.
“But in discussing both projects, the city and park district staff agreed it makes sense to work on both projects simultaneously to avoid disruptions at Skelton Park for two separate construction projects,” he said. “The city council will be asked to consider an intergovernmental agreement with the park district relative to Boneyard Creek improvements through Skelton Park later this year.”
DeLuce sees the potential for the park to become a destination, not just for the surrounding neighborhood but also the rest of the community.
“It’s a pretty nondescript park,” she said. “This is a chance of really making it a destination.”
Another reason this park stands to become a destination is that it will become part of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, according to DeLuce.
The heritage trail has been under development since 2021, and the first of 20 markers to be installed over the next few months — at One Main plaza in downtown Champaign — will be placed next week, DeLuce said.
Wednesday marked the 154th anniversary of an address made by orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who had been born into and escaped slavery, at the former Henry Swannell’s Drug Store, now the site of One Main Plaza.
The two trail destinations at One Main Plaza and the future one going up at Skelton Park will be just a 10-minute walk apart, DeLuce said.
Establishing the trail sites with markers has taken a bit longer than anticipated because it hasn’t just been a matter of finding content — it’s also been doing the research to make sure the content is historically accurate and making sure the right images are used with the stories, she said.
“Some of those images are in family scrapbooks,” DeLuce said.
Meanwhile, the Visit Champaign County Foundation is raising money for the Heritage Trail by selling engraved commemorative bricks that will line a new pathway as part of the Skelton Park project.
The organization said it needs to sell 250 bricks by March 15 to include in the park project. Donors can contribute $100 for smaller bricks or $250 for larger ones, to be engraved with their names or messages for future generations.