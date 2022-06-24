Fun returns to Tolono

Tolono will celebrate its annual Fun Days festival tonight and Saturday.

Today’s events include a downtown beer tent with music from 8up, golf-cart parade at 7:30 p.m. and a family movie in West Side Park at 9:15 p.m.

Pork barbecue will be sold to help festival funds. There will also be a cow drop and raffle tickets with the top prize of $2,000.

On Saturday, an ecumenical service will be held at 6:50 a.m.

Vendors, flea market, inflatables and fair food trucks will be set up around the park.

Downtown, breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Masonic hall. Also downtown: Tolono Historical Society’s dedication to former Mayor Bill Kirby.

The parade, which lines up at East Side Park, steps off at 11 a.m., heading through downtown and to West Side Park.

A sanctioned kiddie tractor pull will begin at 1 p.m.

There will also be a car show, with awards announced at 3 p.m.

Helicopter rides will also be available.

Music at the beer tent Saturday will be by Last Minute, and in West Side Park, Lisa & Tomcat at 2 p.m., Ancient Ways from 4:30-8:30 p.m., followed by patriotic music by The Singing Men of GNN from 8:30 to 9:20 p.m. until raffle winners are selected.

The colors will be retired by Boy Scout Troop 66.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

For event updates, send a text to 67283.

DAVE HINTON