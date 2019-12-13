MONTICELLO — Isaac Garcia and his classmates in Champaign Central’s most advanced welding class looked at the daunting task ahead of them in November with a fair amount of skepticism.
The assignment was to build a walkway, complete with metal arches that would be strung with Christmas lights for Allerton Park’s Fu Dog Garden with just a vague description of what they needed to do. And it would need to be done in less than three weeks, in time for this Friday’s Holiday Showcase Opening Night.
“I think a third of the class thought we weren’t going to be able to finish it,” Garcia said.
Rarely do Joe Meyer’s students get to build something practical in the real world, so he jumped at the chance when Allerton’s Derek Peterson brought the project up to him.
Allerton’s small staff, Peterson explained, didn’t have the resources to build the walkway properly. In the past, they used PVC pipes, but the dozens of strings of lights are heavier than they seem, he said. The brittle pipes would break, and they were impossible to store.
“For keeping the rigid tunnel down,” Peterson said, “we needed metal.”
So the class got to work. They drew up plans. And finally, after days of tinkering, they clamped the first steel bar, which they bought specifically for this project, down to the room’s fabrication table. Using a bending machine, they eased it into place. After some teasing, it worked, but Garcia was still pessimistic.
“The first one, it really kind of discouraged me,” he said. “I’m like, ‘This is going to take forever. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to finish this in time.’”
But with an algorithm in hand, the process became easier. The critical thinking became less rigorous. And one by one, they bent the metal pieces into place.
“From a manufacturing standpoint, I think they came to understand that you spend a lot of time and resources on the prototype,” Meyer said. “Then you get the process down, and then you can crank them out.”
Meyer was naturally nervous when the class arrived at Allerton on Monday to put their creation into place. After all, they invested significant time and energy in the project.
The payoff, though, was significant. From Meyer’s perspective, seeing their hard work manifest itself after they dug the arches’ stakes into the ground and strung up lights was invaluable for his students.
“They got to see it from a little scratch drawing on a piece of paper that was texted to me, and we worked on some shop drawings, and then they made them,” he said. “And now here they are, putting them up. So it’s been a great journey through the process, and the design, fabricate process for them.”
The hope, Peterson and Meyer said, is that the arches will be easy to take down and store each year.
An additional benefit, Peterson said, is getting students from Champaign to come out to the park. A majority of his students, Meyer said, had never visited Allerton, and some had never even heard of it.
Now, they have a stake in the park.
“A number of the kids are excited to bring their parents and their grandparents and whatever out here to walk through it,” Meyer said. “And I’m certainly going to.”
Garcia has even bigger plans.
“It feels nice,” he said. “It’s just something cool because if this stands for as long as I want it to, I can bring my kids someday and say, ‘I was at Central High School when I made that.’”