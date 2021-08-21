MAHOMET — Mary Ellen Wuellner has spent part of her professional life adding to the recreational-nature opportunities of Champaign County residents. Soon, she’ll have more time to enjoy them herself.
Wuellner will retire next month as executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
She can look back with satisfaction on several projects she has been involved with at the forest preserve district.
Wuellner can visit the district facilities and say, “I helped with that.”
Sept. 15 is the goal for her final day on the job, but she is keeping it open-ended, depending on when a replacement can be hired, plus time to help the new director get started.
Wuellner, who is set to turn 61 soon, spent the last 15 years with the district, four of them as executive director.
Her first big project “was as a grant writer for the natural playscape over at Homer Lake, which we developed,” Wuellner said. “That was an idea that (former director) Jerry Pagac had. I worked with Jerry to do the fundraising and write some grants. That was really fun. It was a new project for this area.”
Richard Louv, author of a book emphasizing the importance of exposing children to nature, was brought in for the grand opening.
“The other big project, of course, was the Kickapoo Rail Trail,” Wuellner said. “I wrote many of the initial grants to get the projects funded to begin that phase. It had been in consideration for at least two decades, even before the district was involved. People were so excited that it was finally going to happen.”
The district was recently notified it had been awarded an Illinois Transportation Enhancement grant to develop another mile and a half of the rail trail. Construction is likely to start as early as next year.
A recent highlight was the certification of Middle Fork River Forest Preserve as an international dark sky park.
“Our citizens advisory committee had a big role in that, and the operations and construction staff did retrofitting on the lights with that,” she said.
The district also plans to submit a new Open Space Land Acquisition and Development application to expand dark-sky programming as well as to install a new upland trail system and build a small observatory if approved.
The district received a major boost in November when voters approved a tax increase that Wuellner called “something that was needed for a very long time.”
“To have it passed in the midst of the global pandemic was not altogether expected actually. That leaves the district in a much more stable financial condition than we’ve been in for a long time and addresses a backlog of capital projects we’ve had.”
Before Wuellner joined the forest preserve district, she spent 20 years in local government. She worked with the city of Urbana for five years, then 15 years with the city of Champaign.
A native of suburban Chicago — Hazelcrest — Wuellner said that ever since she was a student at the University of Illinois, “I had sort of seen myself in sort of a conservation agency, probably doing administrative-type work.”
“I took a 20-year detour in community development work, which was very fulfilling, but when I realized I had a long way to go before retirement, I thought I should do it now,” she said.
Wuellner earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from the UI.
Joining the forest preserve district in 2007, she worked for a year at the Museum of the Grand Prairie, including grant writing. She later took on the role as grants coordinator for the entire district.
“It was a wonderful experience to get to work with all the different departments and learn what the natural resources staff do, the operations staff, museum and education staff,” Wuellner said. “So I got to be involved in all different parts of the district.”
She was promoted to deputy district director under Dan Olson and was named executive director when he left to join the Champaign Park District.
After retirement, she plans to remain active with the forest preserve district, serving with its Friends Foundation.
“We are hoping to work on a new nature center to replace or expand the existing Homer Lake Interpretive Center, which has long been inadequate to meet the needs of the Champaign County community,” Wuellner said. “It’s where they house the environmental education staff and do a lot of that programming. The Friends Foundation will be very involved with that.”
She would also like to be involved with smaller projects. One would include fundraising for a new roof on the covered bridge at Lake of the Woods. Otherwise, Wuellner will take it slow before deciding what to do in retirement.
“People will tell you — and I’ve talked to several people who have retired — ‘Don’t do anything for at least six months to a year,’ which I think is really good, because I’ve already had some offers to serve on boards,” she said.
She said slowing down shouldn’t be a problem during warm weather months. She likes to swim, garden and be out in nature. But winter might be another story: “I ... am the kind of person who has to stay busy.”