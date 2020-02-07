CHAMPAIGN — Four park projects in Champaign and Douglas counties are sharing in some of the $29.7 million in grants being awarded through a program of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Among the 85 projects on the list for funding statewide are the Champaign Park District’s Spalding Park development, to receive $347,000, and the Urbana Park District’s Blair Park revitalization project, receiving $400,000.
Others receiving funding in the area include:
— Mahomet Barber Park improvements, phase one, $400,000.
— Arcola Kelly Moore Memorial Park improvements, $400,000.
The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space land Acquisition and Development program, which can provide up to half of a project’s funds. Since this program began in 1987, it’s invested $403.2 million in 1,729 park projects, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“We are thrilled that this grant continues to be made available to make major improvements within our community,” said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District. “The Spalding Park project is going to make a huge impact in the surrounding neighborhood.”
Set to be completed by spring 2021, the improvements to Spalding Park at 900 Harris Ave., C will include a pathway, LED pedestrian lighting, a playground replacement, new pavilions and outdoor fitness equipment, according to the Champaign Park District.