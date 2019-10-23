CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District will proceed with a $10.6 million project at the 5.6-acre Human Kinetics Park on the city’s north side — but without a proposed indoor pool.
The park district’s board voted 5-0 Wednesday to continue with construction of the 40,000-square-foot Martens Center, the centerpiece of the project at 1501 N. Market St.
Park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce said the pool and associated locker rooms would have added another $3 million to the price tag, money that the district doesn’t have.
“It is manageable without a pool, but with a pool, it is not manageable in my estimation,” said board President Craig Hays.
“I think, at this point in time with our fundraising, we stick with what we initially planned for a community center without an aquatic center,” said board member Barb Kuhl. “I think we can make it an incredible asset for that area.”
Park district planning director Andrew Weiss said the facility will still include a gymnasium for basketball and volleyball, multi-purpose rooms, a walking path, a home for the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, a site for the Regional Planning Commission’s Head Start program, a fitness area, a kitchen and possibly an indoor playground.
Plans call for the center offering exercise and nutrition classes, as well as business and English as a Second Language courses.
The Boys and Girls Club will relocate existing after-school and summer programs for elementary-age children to the center and expects to serve up to 200 children between the ages of 5 to 12 each day.
A breakdown on funding for the project:
— $4.4 million donated by Rainer Martens, founder of Human Kinetics Publishing, and wife Julie. Of that, $4 million is earmarked for the community center, with the rest going toward outdoor amenities.
— At least $2.3 million from the Champaign Park District’s budget.
— $2.2 million from the Regional Planning Commission for Head Start.
— $400,000 from a state grant for the outdoor facilities and $120,000 to buy the land.
— $36,000 annually for seven years from the Boys and Girls Club.
“The rest of the money is coming from private donations,” DeLuce said.
Weiss said construction is expected to begin next year.