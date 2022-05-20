CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce said he plans to retire on April 30, 2023.
The park district’s governing board is expected to announce plans in upcoming months to find his successor.
DeLuce has been with the park district since 1997, when he began as director of recreation. He was named executive director in 2014.
DeLuce has overseen hundreds of events and programs for the district during his tenure, among them the Downtown Festival of the Arts, Parade of Lights, Taste of Champaign-Urbana, the Youth Theatre program and others.
Under his leadership, the park district has also undertaken several projects, including the the upcoming Martens Center at 1515 N. Market St., and the new Leonhard Recreation Center at 2307 Sangamon Drive and renovation of the Bicentennial Center across the street into the new Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation Center.
DeLuce also developed the Park Partnership Program and, from 2009 to 2013, taught classes at the University of Illinois Department of Recreation, Sport and Tourism.
He was inducted into the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration in 2014 and has been the recipient of the Joe Bannon Practitioner Award from the UI Recreation, Sport and Tourism Department.
DeLuce said it’s been a pleasure to work for the park district for the past 25 years, and he’s looking forward to the upcoming year.
“It has been a great experience and I have worked with some great professionals and board members over the past 40-plus years," he said.