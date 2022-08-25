CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District board is pursuing a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help pay for a host of improvements to the Douglass Park baseball fields, home to several local Little League teams.
The park district’s board recommended 5-0 that staff apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant to fund half of the project, expected to total about $800,000.
The park district wants to use the money to add a new concession stand with bathrooms and a pavilion on the walking path next to Douglass Park’s fields, shade coverings atop four existing dugouts and new dugout fencing on the tee-ball field.
The proposal initially asked for funding to start work on a third field at the north end of the park, but that portion was cut, Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce said.
There’s no plan at this time to fund a third field, DeLuce said, but “maybe in the future.”
Champaign firm Architectural Expressions estimated the improvements to cost about $705,000. With recent increases in construction costs, park district staff intend to apply for a $400,000 matching grant, where the district would chip in another $400,000 for the project.
This fiscal year, the state’s budget for OSLAD grants is $56 million, about twice its normal size. Since the OSLAD program began in 1987, $433.5 million of its funds have gone toward 1,816 park projects. They’re typically awarded within two years of application.
Douglass Park’s most recent revamp — an updated playground, splash pad, new baseball field for the younger crowd and a park walking path — was assisted by a $300,000 OSLAD grant the park district won in 2014.
The newest field is the home of First String Little League baseball, which brings in school-age children from northwest Urbana and northeast Champaign.
This July, Champaign County agencies and villages received $1.33 million in OSLAD grants of the $30.3 million awarded statewide.
- The Champaign County Forest Preserve District got $294,000 to help construct a dark sky trail in the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.
- Fisher got $234,900 for Village Park redevelopment.
- Rantoul got $400,000 to redevelop Heritage Lake.
- Tolono’s Park District got $400,000 to revitalize West Side Park.
OSLAD is funded through the state’s real estate transfer tax; for every dollar the state collects, 50 cents go to OSLAD and the Natural Areas Acquisition fund. The remainder goes toward affordable housing.