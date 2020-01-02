CHAMPAIGN — Tickets are on sale for “Ties & Tennies,” a fun-filled night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign to raise money for the Champaign Park District Jimmy John’s Youth Scholarship Program.
The fundraiser is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9. For $50, attendees will get a meal, two drink vouchers and entry into a raffle to win four tickets to see any 2020 show at the Virginia.
The youth scholarship fund allows families facing financial difficulties to enroll their children in a variety of park district offerings ranging from cultural arts to sports to after-school programs.
There will be live performances by the cast of the youth theater’s production of “Frozen Jr.” and members of the Dance Arts Conservatory and jazz music from the Randy Salman Trio.
There will also be numerous raffles for beer, wine, spirits and other baskets of goodies.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to champaignparks.com.