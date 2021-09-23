CHAMPAIGN — The beam that sat outside the skeleton of the Martens Center on Wednesday in Human Kinetics Park will end up being a relatively insignificant piece of the Champaign Park District’s newest multipurpose facility, which is set to be completed next spring.
“It’s really just to put the elevator in place,” said Sky Sanborn, executive vice president and COO of Broeren Russo Builders Inc. “It doesn’t even support any weight once the elevator is there, but you have to put it in to put the elevator in place.”
But as the last beam to be installed in the building, it stood as the centerpiece of a celebration Wednesday as the $12 million project came one step closer to completion.
Various stakeholders, builders, donors and park district employees signed the beam before it was hoisted into the building, allowing the construction team to move ahead with the roof.
The project in the park on the north side of Champaign has gone through different iterations over the last several years before ground was broken in April. Plans for a pool were scuttled because of the price, and a proposed wing for Head Start preschool students was also removed from the final plans.
In the end, the building will include a gymnasium, a track, a kitchen, a fitness center, multipurpose rooms and more. It’ll also include a wing for the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, which now serves 130 elementary school students in its current facility on Park Street.
The Martens Center will allow the club to serve over 200 elementary students upon completion, Executive Director Charles Burton said, while the building on Park will be used for the club’s program for teenagers.
“It just gets more and more exciting,” Burton said. “We’re excited to see what we can do with it. Every time I come by, I look at it and I say, ‘It’s happening.’ So, it’s very, very exciting.”
The goal, Sanborn said, is to finish the roof by Thanksgiving in order to have it covered come wintertime.
The whole project is set to be finished in April, and park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce said it could be open to the public by late May.
“When the roof goes on,” Sanborn said, “you really get a sense for what the space is going to look like, and it’s cool to see, especially for people who can’t visualize a line on paper. It’s the first ‘wow’ moment.”
Burton doesn’t have a problem envisioning what the building will look like and how the Boys and Girls Club will use its space.
He can already see kids in his program utilizing the new Innovation Center, where they’ll receive support in various science, technology, engineering and math topics, as the club expands its services using the wing on the south end of the building.
“We can visualize being in there,” Burton said. “We’re excited about all of the aspects of this building and the way it came together. We’re thrilled.”