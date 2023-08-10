VILLA GROVE — Coming soon to Villa Grove: a modern recreation facility for basketball, weightlifting, volleyball and more.
Bethany Surowka, the city’s director of community services and programs, said its new 23,460-square-foot community center in Richman Park is on schedule to open this fall, perhaps November.
Completion of the center has been a long time coming — about a decade — with roadblocks along the way including a state funding freeze and then a pandemic.
Residents want the community center opened yesterday — they can’t wait for the project to be completed.
“People are anxious for it to open,” Surowka said. “Very excited.
“I will know more next week,” said Surowka, who is scheduled to meet then with the architect and contractor. “We were awaiting for some materials to arrive.”
Surowka is no stranger to opening facilities like the community center, having done something similar in Colorado.
“I’m excited to be a part of opening one at Villa Grove,” she said.
The city applied for its first grant in 2014. Surowka said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources “shelved it for a while and reached back out to the city in 2017 and asked if we’d done anything with it. We hadn’t.”
Villa Grove resubmitted the proposal and was awarded $2.1 million toward the $7 million cost. The pandemic delayed the project further until groundbreaking finally took place last August.
For years, the village’s community center was located on Main Street, but was closed after being damaged by flooding. Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said earlier that the city council opted to build the new community center away from the floodplain.
Eversole-Gunter said the city has received donations for the center, including a large one from the Union Pacific Railroad, and will borrow about $3 million to pay the remainder of the cost.
The building will include a gym that holds 350 people with a walking track above. The gym will be equipped with two half-courts for volleyball, basketball and other sports.
In addition to offices, the center will have two conference rooms that are open for rental for activities, workshops and fitness classes.
The mezzanine that will hold the walking track will also be used to host yoga, aerobics, weightlifting equipment, games and craft activities.
Other features at the new center: a concession stand and full kitchen available for rental. The concession and restrooms also will serve the entire adjacent sports complex at Richman Park.
Surowka said membership fees will be charged to use the center.
“People can register either monthly or sign up yearly or pay a daily fee, along with some punch passes, like if they would like a walking-path pass,” she said.
Another item to look for in the future: Surowka said Richman Park will be getting a splash pad courtesy of a private donor.
Surowka said the village recently went live with its first recreation website at villagrove.recdesk.com/community/home.
In addition to viewing recreation department activities, the public can sign up for a newsletter at the site.