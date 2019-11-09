URBANA — Despite it being a soggy afternoon, photographer Mark David was at Meadowbrook Park.
The reason? The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana member likes to shoot outdoors.
“My love of photography is driven by my passion and sense of gratitude for the land around us and the people in my life,” David said. “Childhood memories of exploring the outdoors with my grandfather taught me a responsibility and adoration for our natural resources.
"My interest in nature led me to studying black bears in graduate school. It gave me an appreciation and firsthand knowledge on how bears have adapted to their environment.”
He said his goal in photography is to “share travels and experiences through his pictures, hoping that others will develop the same appreciation and respect I have for the pure beauty of our planet.”
David’s favorite place to photograph is Allerton Park.
“Next is Forest Glen Park south of Danville,” he said.
Downstate, “Garden of the Gods and Shawnee National Forrest are my favorites, too.”
He’s also fond of taking photos of animals.
“My favorites are numerous, but I love to shoot moose, elk, sandhill cranes and grizzlies.”
He said he travels to Jasper County Wildlife Park in northwest Indiana every spring and fall to shoot the migrating cranes.
“Usually around four to six thousand are there. I do sunrise or sunset, depending on the weather,” David said.
David’s work will be available for viewing or purchase this weekend at the Craft League’s annual sale at the Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W. Graham Drive. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The sale was originally to be held at the Urbana Civic Center, but the city decided to close that facility last year.