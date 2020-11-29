URBANA — For 113 years, Crystal Lake Park has existed in the area that now lies between University and Broadway Avenues. In some form, though, it existed all the way back to the 1880’s, Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett said.
“As far as a more or less naturalized feature, it’s been there a long time,” Bartlett said, “so I think the history of Urbana has always been tied to Crystal Lake.”
The park district is giving the lake and the park a much-needed major update, removing silt from the bottom, getting rid of invasive trees and shrubs, improving its retention of stormwater, and regrading the shore so that it isn’t as steep. The island on the west side of the park is also receiving attention.
The project also includes a revitalization of a small portion of the Saline Branch Drainage Ditch, which suffered damage in 2002 when an ammonia leak from Abbott Power Plant on the University of Illinois campus wound up in the 10-mile long makeshift creek.
With it’s 75 acres of space and sprawling lake, the park is unique to Champaign-Urbana, and the ongoing renovation project has been on the minds to residents.
“We get so many questions and calls,” Bartlett said. “People are out walking just to observe the construction. So many people tell us that they’re pleased we’re doing this work and that it’s overdue and much-needed … I think some of the reasons people are interested in it are, it’s the oldest and largest park in Urbana, and it’s the only park that has water and a lake.”
This portion of the renovation should be done by the end of next summer, Bartlett said, but more work will be done. The park district hopes to renovate the area around the lake house, including changes to deck, the trees around it and the lighting. The roads will receive attention, too.
While changes at the Crystal Lake Park are constantly ongoing, the last major renovation happened in the early 80’s, Bartlett said, when the lake was drained and the park as we know it today was formed.
Just under 40 years later, it was time for another refresh. People who love the park, though, shouldn’t expect a complete change when all the work is finished.
“This notion every 30, 40, 50 years of major renovations, we see it as a pattern, where you kind of have to go in and give it a real facelift and recreate interest,” Bartlett said. “Obviously things shift in park use and park interest, so getting on with the times, so to speak, kind of brings that much-needed revolution in terms of change and improvement. Yet, if you step back and look at the overall park, not much has changed. The large oaks dominate, it’s a very active and passive park site. It’s a place where you can still drive through the park to enjoy the beauty during the seasons. It’s changed a lot, but it stayed the same, too. It’s an interesting site.”