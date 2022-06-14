ARCOLA — The city of Arcola will install security cameras in the newly remodeled pavilion in City Park, commonly called “Old Park,” in the wake of recent vandalism.
Mayor Jesus Garza said after he and other volunteers installed a Purple Rider logo in the pavilion, they returned the following day to find it had been vandalized with graffiti.
“The community was upset,” Garza said. “We had a lot of hours” renovating the pavilion.
Most of the graffiti has been removed, but it can still be seen up close.
Work on the pavilion began last summer with about 20 volunteers working on the roof, adding a new wall and new lights.
Garza estimated the city has spent about $10,000 in materials. All of the labor has been donated.
“I hope by next month to remodel the bathrooms and get done by the end of July,” Garza said. “The bathrooms have been closed for the last 15 years. We have portables outside.”
He said the city will install security cameras at the pavilion as well as a splash pad being built at Moore Park.
A post on the city’s Facebook page, which also showed photos of the damage, said, “The reason we’re sharing this with our community is because we believe it’s not fair for Jesus Garza and our group of volunteers to work as hard as they have for someone to come and damage it.”
It asked for the community’s help to report anyone seen vandalizing property.
“I had an idea of doing the park projects with voluneers so the city didn’t have to spend the money on labor,” Garza said. “If the city didn’t have to spend the money on labor, then there will be more funds to do more projects. All of the volunteers agreed with that and have helped us so much. I like to think that all the volunteers agreed to do the work because they would like to see a better Arcola like myself.”