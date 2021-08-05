DANVILLE — A basketball event aimed at curbing violence in Danville will resume Saturday with nearly 100 youngsters signed up.
The Rev. LeStan Hoskins, one of the organizers, said the second day of the two-day tournament was postponed by heavy rains in early July.
Its focus is to instruct youngsters that there are better ways to resolve conflict than violence, and to provide positive role models. It will also be an opportunity for police officers and others in authority to build relationships with youngsters.
Hoskins said the tournament is hoped to be one step toward curbing violence in the community.
“I believe the youth are our future. I thought it would be important ... so we can talk to them about making positive decisions and give them ways to handle conflict,” he said. “I thought it was a good way to bring youth together and give them role models who have made positive choices.
“What was cool about it was we had police officers competing against each other, and we got them involved and they were interacting with our youth, trying to build relationships with them.”
Thirteen local businesses and counting are helping to fund the activity, which will resume Saturday with registration at noon and games beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Garfield Park.
Local product Keon Clark, who played in the NBA, spoke with participants the first day. OJ Harrison, who was a teammate of Hoskins’ at Danville High School and played Division I ball at Utah State University, will speak Saturday.
Principals from Danville High and Southview Middle School will compete against one another, and local pastors will do shooting drills.
“We’re also trying to get aldermen to come out,” Hoskins said. “We’re trying to get a community feel so we can do something positive for the community.”
Hoskins called the first day of the event “phenomenal” and hopes the same spirit and air of cooperation will be felt Saturday. It was originally set for July 10-11, with the second day including a praise and prayer day to address violence and pray for the community. That event will be held at another time.
“This will be a community event,” he said. “I know that the school year is approaching, and I thought, what better way to build relationships with community members and teachers than to get them involved as well.”
Community members will compete during halftime and timeouts of each game.
The first day of competition included games with children ages 9 and under. Middle- and high-school-aged players will compete Saturday.
All participants receive a T-shirt and an anti-violence certificate.
This marks the first year for the tournament, and Hoskins hopes it can become an annual one.
Organizing the tournament with Hoskins are his wife, Jennifer; family friend, Tia Awodeha; and the Rev. Jason Henton.
“I believe it takes all of us working together to make Danville, our city, a better place,” he said.