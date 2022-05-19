DANVILLE — A major renovation of Garfield Park and Garfield Municipal Pool is another step closer now that the Danville City Council has approved the use of about half the city’s federal coronavirus relief funding to cover the costs.
“We have a template for moving forward now,” Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Wednesday.
City Engineer Sam Cole said he anticipates going out to bid for both the pool and park projects in February 2023.
Some of what remains to be done is design work for the park, construction drawings for the pool and acquiring more properties around the park, he said.
Danville received $24.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that was parceled out to cities and states for fiscal relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council on Tuesday approved the use of $9.82 million of Danville’s funds for the pool project and $2.17 million for improvements to the park.
The council also approved buying four properties at 1108, 1120, 1122 and 1126 E. Fairchild St. at a total $150,000 for the park project, and Cole said discussions are underway with property owners to buy additional land.
In all, the city hopes to acquire 10-12 properties to accommodate plans for Garfield Park and the public pool. Land purchases aren’t being made with federal funds, officials said.
The properties will add another few acres to the about 18-acre park, Cole said, but “more or less, we’re aiming to improve the safety and visibility by improving the functionality of this park.”
Steve Lane, the city’s parks and public property manager, said the pool, which remained closed last year, will not reopen until the work is completed, and the hope is for that to be in 2024.
Pool renovation plans include installing a new liner, replacing the deck and gutter system, buying all new equipment for water treatment and replacing the building housing the equipment, Lane said.
There will also be a new bathhouse and three water slides added, he said.
Plans call for integrating the park and pool and opening things up so the pool becomes “more a part of the park,” Lane said.
Plans for the park include a new 100-yard football field to replace what’s currently a makeshift field, a new playground featuring a nature play area, two pavilions, and sidewalks that can connect walkers and bicyclists to various parts of the park, he said.
Also in the plans are lighting and landscaping improvements and additional parking.
Garfield is already a well-used park, Lane said, and it’s anticipated that the improvements will bring even more visitors and the need for additional parking.
Williams said there was about an hour-and-a-half discussion on committing funds to the park and pool projects, but he wants people to know that projects that are using the federal funds must be committed and under contract by the end of 2024.
“If we want to have the pool open for Memorial Day weekend 2024, we’ve got to start now,” he said.
Part of the plan to integrate the pool and park will be eliminating a road and relocating a business, Dines Machine and Manufacturing, that are between the pool and park, Williams said.
Under the plan approved by the council, the rest of the city’s federal funds will go to audits for two fiscal years, seven stormwater improvement projects, bridge preservation and maintenance, replacement of lost hotel/motel revenue, youth activities, fire trucks, and improvements to the city tennis center and the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation building.