DANVILLE — Major improvements to Danville’s Garfield pool and park renovation might take longer than hoped.
Bids for park renovations and a major upgrade to the Garfield swimming pool came in higher than projected.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city received only one bid for the pool upgrade, so it is possible the city can negotiate with the bidder and reach a compromise.
Four bids, however, were received for the park improvements, and the project will have to be re-bid.
“Hopefully we can rebid maybe as soon as next month and maybe have something by next summer,” Williams said, adding there could be a grand reopening for the swimming pool on Memorial Day weekend 2024.
The swimming pool has been closed for two years because “the conditions were becoming unsafe,” he said.
He said it is possible the city council can award a bid for the pool project at the March city council meeting.
Total estimate for the combined project was set at $12 million, with $9.825 million for the municipal swimming pool and $2.175 million for the park.
The city was going to use a portion of its $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project.
“We’re disappointed that the cost of providing services to our constituents has sky-rocketed because the cost of materials has risen,” Williams said. “However, we’re working diligently to move this project forward because it’s important to our community.”
Williams said Danville has lost a number of attractions, including its movie theater last year.
“I’m not going to allow us to lose something that’s so important to the fabric of our community,” he said.
The pool project involves installation of a new liner and guttering system, replacement of the decking, plus a new bathhouse and pumphouse and the addition of three large slides.
There is no projection of when the park project might be completed.
Highlights of the project as it currently stands include new playground equipment, landscaping, football field, pathways and walkways, parking lot and site lighting.
Williams said the park has some major drainage issues.
“Whenever it would rain we would call it ‘Lake Garfield,’” he said.
City Engineer Sam Cole said all of the bids came in considerably higher than the engineer’s estimates. Bid amounts were not made public.
He told aldermen he would ask them to act on a contract for engineering services to oversee the project and utility relocation with Ameren for $121,810 for the work.