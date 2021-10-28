CHAMPAIGN — Deer-harvest totals in the early days of the archery season were down dramatically from the same period a year ago.
Peter Schlichting, deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said hunters killed 5,163 deer through Oct. 15, compared with 10,137 for the same period in 2020.
“Above-average temperatures and extended rainfall likely contributed to the reduction in archery harvest,” Schlichting said.
In East Central Illinois, Vermilion County, with 112 deer taken, was among the top five counties in the state. That number is down significantly from the 190 deer killed in the county during the same period of 2020.
Other area counties with their 2020-21 totals: Champaign, 9 (24 in 2020); DeWitt, 80 (135); Douglas, 6 (13); Ford, 3 (12); Iroquois, 36 (78); Piatt, 7 (19).
Jefferson County had the most deer taken — 183 compared to 310 in 2020.
The deer archery season runs through Jan. 16, except during the firearm seasons of Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5.
Schlichting said the state keeps an eye on the number of vehicle-deer accidents and has adjusted accordingly.
Illinois has seen the number of killed drop in the last decade and a half — from 200,000 in 2005 to 120,000 in 2019. Correspondingly, the number of deer-vehicle wrecks has dropped from 174.5 to 150.7 per billion miles traveled during the same period.
“In the mid-2000s, we were at a peak of deer population and deer accidents,” Schlichting said.
The state sought to reduce the population by making permits more available. Each permit allows for one deer.
Another adjustment was changing the system to combine archery and firearm permits.
“It’s not a perfect estimate of our deer population, but it does tend to track well with our harvest,” Schlichting said. “We monitor deer populations at the county level. Some counties in Illinois are above goal, and some are below. Population trends suggest that the statewide population is stable.”
Cole Thompson, owner of Hunter’s Haven in Champaign, where firearm tags were on sale, said last week that the tags are popular again this year.
“It was busy last year, too, because everybody was off work (due to the pandemic) and gearing up for recreation,” he said. “Lots of people are lining up to get them.”
Schlichting said there has been an increased interest in firearm hunting throughout Illinois in the last few years.
One change from last year is the hunting store is having more trouble getting goods due to the supply backlog being seen throughout the country.
“Fortunately, this industry has quite a bit of American-made” product, he said. “The slight majority of what we deal with is American made.”
The state continues to monitor the chronic wasting disease that is affecting a segment of the deer population.
Schlichting said the disease continues to be the top management priority for the Wildlife Division of the IDNR.
“We have managed the disease since its discovery in 2003 and maintain robust and huntable populations in CWD positive areas,” he said.