The benefits of turf fields are many, but some athletes and coaches would much rather their games be played on a well-maintained grass surface.
A greater chance of injury, danger from toxic substances and extreme heat are among the prime drawbacks cited of turf fields.
While modern turf has become safer to play on, many athletes say they don’t like it because it doesn’t offer as much give as grass. It’s also a harder surface, although efforts have been made to cushion the base on which turf fields are set.
“I hate turf, man,” Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told ESPN. “Turf has taken out so many great athletes, over and over again.”
More NFL teams are switching back to grass fields. The field at Metlife Stadium, where the New York Giants and Jets play their home games, is being converted to grass this year, reducing the number of teams in the league that play on turf from 16 to 14. Numerous non-contact injuries were cited as a reason for the change.
Some athletes have reported burns from playing on turf, either due to the makeup of the turf or chemicals contained therein.
Those safety levels have improved, as turf that contained high levels of lead in older fields has been replaced with safer materials.
Extremely high temperatures have been reported on turf fields. A Brigham Young University study found the surface temperature of turf rose on average 37 degrees higher than the air temperature.
— Dave Hinton