OAKWOOD — There’s considerable disagreement on who owns the 43 acres on which the Vermilion County Fairgrounds sit.
Frank Wright, the man who this week came to the Vermilion County Board meeting and said he would like to buy the fairgrounds property, said the county owns it. Fair board President Rick White and county board Chairman Larry Baughn said the grounds are owned by the association that stages the annual fair.
White said the fair board has a deed for the land, located near Oakwood.
According to Wright, county records show Vermilion County owns it and said the county fair board leases it.
Wright told the county board he’d like to buy the land to open a sports park.
“We’re going to bring the race track back to its glory,” Wright told The News-Gazette. “We will have a go-kart track on the entire race track when we redo it so we can have a rodeo out front as well as a demolition derby. We’ll have four different kinds of events there as well as concerts.
“We have a beautiful set of stands we can bring in and have some country acts and gospel for the community to do at a reasonable price.”
Wright said the grounds would also have horseshoe pits, softball fields and continue with a horse arena. A radio-controlled race track would be available indoors in the winter.
The grounds would also include a bicycle-racing track. Wright said he has received pledges from 20 businesses, each willing to donate a bicycle for the track.
Phase 2 of the project would be a gymnasium for volleyball leagues and a basketball tournament. Wright said it’s difficult to find a rentable gym in the area.
Wright said children would be admitted free. Funds would be raised by charging admission to adults. Senior citizen and veterans discounts would be available.
“The 24/7 hobby shop with the indoor RC track and slot cars indoors” would pay the bills, Wright said.
He said the proposal is not designed as a money-maker — rather to provide something for area children to do. Mike Pollitt operated an indoor RC race track that drew swarms of youngsters, but he lost the site to hold it. Wright said Pollitt could continue to operate the outdoor track, and Wright would have one indoors.
Wright said the Jaycees ran a carnival in Danville for children for many years before losing the site where it was held. He would like to see the Jaycees return with the carnival at the fair grounds.
“They don’t have a spot,” Wright said. “I’m going to provide them a spot.”
An exasperated White, who said Wednesday he was willing to speak with Wright about using part of the fairgrounds, said he is “getting kind of tired of all of this.”
“We have a deed for the property that was issued to us by the state of Illinois. I’m not going to waste any time on this.
“We are open to a discussion with Mr. Wright. We have never spoke to him, and he has never contacted us in any regard.”
Baughn said he told Wright when he ended his public comments at the county board meeting that he would “follow up with him when I found out more.”
“I was going to try to stay out of it,” he said, adding that the county does not own the fairgrounds.