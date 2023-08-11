Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — The basketball courts at Douglass Park are due for plenty of action today and Saturday.
After this week’s annual “Love and Peace Tournament” organized by Champaign Park District’s First String basketball league, they’ll close for two weeks to receive some much-needed TLC.
“We try really hard, although it’s hard to keep up, but we try to keep up with ongoing maintenance and keeping our parks and our facilities looking nice and playable,” Champaign Park District executive director Sarah Sandquist said. “This project will reduce any sort of potential for injuries with cracks in the courts and will be a really nice update for the park.”
The courts will undergo a complete resurfacing after the tournament, which is part of the park district’s annual Champaign-Urbana Days festival.
There are two types of maintenance that the park district provides to its courts. For short term fixes, according to Sandquist, the park district adds new layers of surface where it is needed to fill cracks or dips in the court.
Roughly every 12-15 years, it pulls out all of the existing asphalt and installs new blacktop in its place. That’s what will happen to Douglass Park after this weekend.
“This is basically stripping it completely down, pulling out the old asphalt and putting in new asphalt,” Sandquist said.
Consider the tournament — which will include elementary, middle school and high school brackets starting at 11 a.m. Saturday — a farewell to the old surface that’s meant a great deal to many within the community.
“The people that’s over 40, Douglass Park raised us,” community advocate Hub Burnett said. “On any given night, especially during the summer, the lights go off at 11 p.m. and sometimes you would have cars pulling up with their lights on just to try to continue to play. It was a safe haven.”
This year’s installment of Champaign-Urbana Days kicks off at 5 p.m. today with an evening of relaxed entertainment, including music from seven local artists.
Saturday’s festivities run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and include plenty of action, spanning activities such as the basketball tournament, live music, a senior luncheon, more than 80 vendors and a talent show for kids.
“We always have a really great turnout from the community,” Sandquist said.
“The weather is supposed to be perfect. We’re just really looking forward to seeing everyone at Douglass Park for kind of an end of the summer, last hurrah before school starts on Monday.”
It’s an event the Douglass Park community looks forward to year in and year out.
“It’s going to be a great event,” Burnett said. “They’ve got a great staff holding that tournament out there ... it’s going to be a big deal and we want everybody to support it.”