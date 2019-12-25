CHAMPAIGN — An engineering study is underway for the area city officials hope to transform into “a center of urban life.”
In the coming years, downtown Champaign’s long-discussed Neil Street Plaza will be designed to serve as a communal space, replacing the triangle parking lot in front of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum.
“The greatest cities across the globe have always had” communal outdoor spaces, said Lacey Rains Lowe, a senior planner for the city. “We need to have a space that showcases the best of what Champaign is.”
The engineering study will provide more specific details about where to put drop-off points for ride-hailing services, crosswalks and access points for cars, Lowe said.
The project will be built in multiple phases to spread out the cost over time, Mayor Deb Feinen said on “NewsHour” on WDWS 1400-AM.
“It will have a bandshell for music. We’ve talked about having a maker-space ... so that businesses would have kiosks or stalls, so they could rent and try out different ideas,” she said. “People will maybe have a water area for kids.”
And on the mayor’s personal wish list: a musical swing-set she heard a presentation about.
“It’s a traveling thing, so it wouldn’t be here forever,” she said. “It’s a giant swing set, where each swing is a different musical note, and the speed in which you swing determines how fast it plays. It also lights up and has different light colors for the different swings, and people can work together to create music.
“So as our plaza gets developed, I want to try to do something unique like that, that will draw people to downtown,” Feinen said.
She said it will also include a history component and parking for the businesses located there.
While current parking spaces will be eliminated, Lowe said half will come back, just in different spots.