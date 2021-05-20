RANTOUL — While the Rantoul Family Sports Complex will not hold its grand opening until May 29, that doesn’t mean the facility has been idle.
It’s being used. A lot.
Practically every day for the past six weeks, the complex has been in use.
Mondays through Thursdays, local recreation department adult and youth league baseball and softball games are played there.
On Sundays, the complex hosts Champaign County church league games, and Soccer Planet runs a soccer league.
Ryan Reid, director of sports operations for the complex, said the facility is booked for an event every weekend from April through October.
One attractive aspect is all games are played on turf, so it will take some extremely bad weather to cancel an event. So far, nothing has been called off.
“When other places around central Illinois are having to cancel, we’re able to pick a lot of that business up,” Reid said. “So we’re getting quite a few last-minute bookings like little leagues and a lot of soccer academies.”
Reid said the more, the merrier.
He said he is also seeing a number of out-of-state teams that want to play each other but don’t want to drive the full distance, and Rantoul’s facility offers middle group. This weekend, teams from Indiana and Missouri will play at the complax.
Reid said things have been going well so far.
As for glitches, “nothing newsworthy,” he said, noting the biggest surprise has been the amount of high winds that made installing turf fields a real chore. But no events have been canceled.
The complex is equipped with 804 parking spots, and all but one half of one parking lot is ready.
The complex will also be green.
“We are working on growing some grass and planting 50 trees, which people can buy and have in their or their family member’s name,” Reid said.
Otherwise, he said the complex is 99.99 percent finished. And plenty of people have stopped by just to take a look.
“We are starting to see some joggers and bike riders coming through,” he said.
The May 29 ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the main hospitality plaza adjacent to the playground and splash pad.
The ceremony will include remarks from state, county and local officials. The splash pad will be turned on, weather permitting. Activities for children will be present.
Game Day USA travel baseball and softball tournaments will be played. The public is welcome to stay and watch the games.