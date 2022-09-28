CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District is set to unveil its newest facility this weekend, and Director of Recreation Jameel Jones is looking forward to seeing smiles from community members walking in the doors.
“People are excited,” he said. “We’re giving lots of tours and we’re definitely seeing lots of interest from the community.”
The park district plans to host a grand opening for the long-awaited Martens Center and renovated Kinetics Park at 1515 N. Market St., C, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
It will feature tours, giveaways, activities and games.
Some memberships have already been sold ahead of the opening for this multipurpose, multimillion-dollar center that will offer something for all ages, Jones said.
How to describe it? It’s a bit over 40,000 square feet with a gym, track, innovation center and multiple rooms for multiple activities, including art, multimedia, fitness, gaming and more.
Some of the features to be offered:
- An innovation center inspired by the innovation center at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High School, with a 3-D printer, several desktop computers, a smart board, reading nook and a Lego Club.
- Two fitness rooms to offer such classes as yoga and pilates and other health and wellness activities, plus a weight room.
- An art room with a sink, so kids can get a little messy, Jones said. Some pottery classes from the district’s Springer Cultural Center will be taken on the road to this location, he said.
- Outdoor raised gardens to be used for some gardening instruction, to be paired with an indoor demonstration kitchen to teach kids and their parents and others how to grow and cook healthy foods.
The park is already open, and is already getting some use, Jones said.
Some other features of the park include a playground, mini splash pad, a gated soccer area that can also be used for hockey programs, a basketball court, a volleyball court, soccer-softball combination field and a pavilion, Jones said.
Hours for the center are going to be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, though, Jones said, there may be some activities that will begin as early as 7 a.m.
An individual membership costs $60 a year, with packages for families and different rates for non-residents. The use of the park is free.
Jones said there will be some opportunities to try out the facility before signing up and various activities to be open to non-members.
The Martens Center is also going to be home to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s elementary after-school and summer programs in its own dedicated wing. A date for that move hasn’t yet been set, Jones said.