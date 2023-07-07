CHAMPAIGN — Throughout the 30 years since he founded First String Little League in February of 1993, Peter McFarland has made a habit of checking on the baseball fields at Douglass Park on Champaign’s North End every few days. Early on, that meant picking up bottles and other trash and even pulling a few weeds.
As the years went by, the fields improved and the league grew. He had less trash to clean up but two fields to oversee, including one with a fence and a small concession stand that dispensed the “Douglass Dogs” that were handed out to each player for free after games.
This offseason, with the city of Champaign and the Champaign Park District teaming up to help fund $1.1 million in improvements to the park, those trips to the field should become even more frequent.
“Every day,” McFarland said. “I’m already excited. I can hardly wait until next year to get here.”
On June 16, the city of Champaign announced it would match the park district’s $400,000 contribution directed to Douglass Park improvements. Thanks to a $300,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, the total funding was ultimately brought up to $1.1 million.
A building with a concession stand and restrooms will be constructed between the two current Douglass Park fields and, thanks to the anonymous donor, a third field will be constructed, complete with an outfield fence and dugouts.
The project was conceived more than a year ago, when First String leaders were notified by the local health department that they wouldn’t receive their usual 8-week permit to grill hot dogs because of deficiencies with their small concession stand, including a lack of running water.
McFarland took a proposal for fixes to the Champaign Park District, who applied for grants with the hope of raising $400,000, which the park district would match. The improvements, the district hoped, would be completed by the spring of 2023. Those applications, though, were ultimately unsuccessful.
“We were really hoping to receive that grant and be able to kick it off this year,” Champaign Park District Executive Director Sarah Sandquist said. “We still felt like it was an important project with much-needed improvements to the park and to the ballfields, and so that’s what prompted us to seek alternative funding. We were looking for any way that we could seek to move the project forward this year.”
For his part, McFarland said he always knew the improvements would be made at some point because “we were not going to stop until it got done,” he said.
The new building will be used all year long, McFarland said, by families and organizations who will be able to use it for barbecues and reunions.
Still, the $800,000 from the Champaign Park District and another funding source would have fallen short of the cost to build a third field, an important part of McFarland’s ultimate plan to give the program’s 9- and 10-year-olds their own field to play on in addition to the larger, fenced-in McFarland Field and the smaller tee-ball field. Another field would also allow the park to host district tournaments, which First String has never done.
Luckily, McFarland received a call that floored him.
“I was contacted by a friend who had put us together with the donor, and he just asked us, ‘What do you need? What do you want?’” McFarland said. “And I told him, and he said, ‘Taken care of. Done deal.’ And I said, ‘This is the kind of meeting I like.’
“I was being cautious, but after he said that, I was just kind of blown away,” he added. “I’ve never been in a meeting where it was that easy to get somebody to fund something. There’s usually a process you go through and paperwork and he said, ‘That’s what you want?’ I was going to show him the layout and everything and he said, ‘There’s no need. Just show me how much it costs.’ I showed it to him and he said, ‘It’s taken care of.’”
The park district hopes to have the new building and field ready for next spring’s little league season, along with the completion of other improvements, including drainage work on the existing fields. The pavilion that was included in the original project plan was cut from the latest proposal, but Sandquist said that could be included in another phase of the project in the near future.
The evolution of the park since he started First String 30 years ago with a few kids from the surrounding neighborhood on a field that he compared to a cow pasture has exceeded McFarland’s wildest expectations.
That’s why, from the time ground is broken to the time the project is completed, he’ll be a constant visitor to the park.
“I never would’ve thought we would have gotten this far,” he said. “Nowhere near. And the park district has been fantastic helping me all the way. I never would’ve envisioned this, from where we started, with the gang violence in the park. Every year we had to pick up bottles off of the ground and pull weeds, garbage everywhere, and not having a fence, I never would’ve dreamed or imagined this. It’s just blown me away. I’m very thankful, because the community really has embraced Douglass Center and the ballpark and the baseball games and the basketball season. They really have embraced it, so I’m very thankful.”