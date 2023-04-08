CHAMPAIGN — State tourism grants totaling more than $1.8 million are on their way to help pay for five future attractions in Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas counties, among them the launch of the city of Champaign’s long-awaited Neil Street Plaza development.
The city of Champaign was awarded $500,000 for construction of the first phase of Neil Street Plaza — one of 89 projects across the state being funded with $22.5 million in grant money through Illinois’ Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program announced Friday.
Other local area grant recipients include Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space in Urbana, Visit Champaign County, the Vermilion County Conservation District and Illinois Amish Information Exhibits Inc.
The first phase of the Neil Street Plaza project — which city officials have been eying for more than 15 years — will involve an extension to the north, plus a renovation, of One Main Plaza at the corner of Neil and Main streets, according to Lacey Rains, senior planner for the city.
This phase of the project would still leave plenty of parking in that lot, but would also add an outdoor stage and raised planters, with the stage doubling as extra outdoor seating areas when it’s not in use for performances, Rains said.
Funding for phase one was on the horizon when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so the project was put in a holding pattern for a time while city officials looked for other funding to get the project off the ground, she said.
If all goes well, the goal would be to start construction on phase one in early 2024, Rains said.
Future phases will include further expansion of the plaza and more amenities, such as fountains, she said.
Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space, an escape room adventure business, was the only business in the local area to receive a grant.
With its $318,839 grant, the business will be adding a new interactive mini-golf attraction in some unused space at the current building.
Owners Chris and Anne Lukeman describe this future attraction as using mini golf to tell a story, taking players from the first to the last holes using technology, lighting, sound and video to make miniature golf a narrative and immersive experience.
Planned since 2019, this project came to a temporary halt with the start of the pandemic. Now it’s moving ahead with the help of the grant funding.
The Lukemans credit Visit Champaign County with playing a big role in helping them obtain the grant, and they hope to have their new attraction open before the end of next year.
Visit Champaign County is also receiving a grant of its own — $475,000 for the development of the Champaign County African-American Heritage Trail recreation area in Skelton Park, along with interpretive programs.
The project for Skelton Park in northeast Champaign includes a performance space to pay tribute to the community’s Black musicians, a plaza for gatherings, trails and a play area.
Some of the funding will help pay for signs along the African-American Heritage Trail, along with brochures and walking-tour guides, according to Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Visit Champaign County.
Construction on this project is set to begin in the summer and to be completed in the early fall, she said.
Some details of the other projects receiving grants:
- The Illinois Amish Information Exhibits Inc. is receiving $500,000 for construction of a $2 million visitor center and museum building at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center along Illinois Route 133 between Arcola and Arthur.
When it opens, the museum and visitor center is expected to host 20,000 visitors in its first year and 40,000 by the fifth year, according to the grant proposal.
The center and museum are intended to be a starting point where visitors learn about the history of Amish people, the proposal states. The building will include a theater, exhibits and gift shop.
- The Vermilion County Conservation District is receiving $50,000 to replace an aging wood and metal doc system with a new EZ dock at Lake Vermilion in Danville.
District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale said this project, to run $120,000 to $130,000 in all, is expected to be completed by mid-May.