MAHOMET — The Champaign County Forest Preserve Friends Foundation is participating in Giving Tuesday 2020 today, Dec. 1.
The foundation is seeking to raise $10,000 to contribute to the new accessible recreation area at the Lake of the Woods peninsula.
Donations will be combined with voter-supported tax funds from the forest preserve district to expand access to outdoor recreation to all residents of the county.
Every dollar donated will be matched by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources OSLAD program.A number of things need to be done at the site, including parking lot, pathways, interpretive signs, benches, picnic tables, grills, trees and native plants and boat house.
People can donate by going to the website, ccfpd.org.