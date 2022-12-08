URBANA — The Urbana Park District is preparing to roll out a fundraising campaign early next year to help foot the bill for a $1.2 million replacement of its aging — but very popular — Prairie Play playground at Meadowbrook Park.
The district already has a design for the new structure and has been organizing a fundraising team to go to work early next year to raise about $100,000 toward the total cost, according to park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
He’s optimistic that half of the estimated $1.2 million expense can be covered by state grant funding, and the park district also plans to kick in some capital to cover most of the rest.
“I would love to announce by May or June that we’re moving forward with construction,” Bartlett said Wednesday.
Prairie Play, a destination in Urbana’s most popular park, opened in 1995. It has been “lovingly cared for” and probably most of the wood in the structure has been replaced over time, he said.
Because the play structure is so popular, the park district doesn’t plan to demolish it until just before it’s time to begin building the new one, he said.
While the design for the new structure — done by Chicago-based Upland Design — won’t be shared with the public until next year, Bartlett said plans call for keeping the name Prairie Play and focusing on the level of interactive play, level of access and a focus on the whole family.
Parents and grandparents bringing children to play there can expect to find more shaded seating areas and play features designed with input from the community, including Urbana school kids, Bartlett said.
Also expect to see the use of safe, long-lasting materials in the structure.
“It’s not going to be all wood,” Bartlett said.
The park district has written a proposal for a state Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant, and because there are ample funds in this grant round ($50 million-plus) Bartlett said the district is confident that it has a good chance of getting half the project cost funded.
The start of construction will be based on the success of fundraising, he said.
The district doesn’t want to set the local goal too high, but if fundraising exceeds it, it’s possible that future plans the district has — repaving the Prairie Play parking lot and updating the adjacent pavilion — could be done sooner, Bartlett said.
Fundraising likely won’t include more “Helping Hands” paver stones, because the cost would run higher for donors now than it was 25 years ago, he said.
The park district is planning to return the current stones to the original donors, and already has a list of more than 150 names of donors who have asked for their stones to be returned at the time of the demolition, he said.
“We’ll probably come up with another fundraising idea,” Bartlett said.