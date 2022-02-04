TUSCOLA — No sled? No problem at Tuscola’s Wimple Park hill.
Anyone without a sled can now borrow one, thanks to Girl Scout Troop 2790. Just in time for this week’s snowstorm, the troop built a wooden box that will hold six sleds.
“I’ve seen a lot of different people talk about lending-book libraries and mini food pantries, and they’ve blown up everywhere,” troop Leader Autumn Taylor said. “I was trying to find something to do that was a little different” as a troop project.
The idea came from her cousin, who told her about a sled box.
“I said, ‘That’s exactly what we need to do,’” Taylor said.
The pandemic threw a wrench into the building schedule, but with restrictions loosened and a big storm was on the way, they finished it in one meeting at Nunn Scout Center.
“It was really fun,” said Alyssa Mann, 11, who has been in scouting for six years. After the boards were cut, “we would paint them white, and we would start creating the box after we power-drilled the screw into the wood.”
She said the whole project took about an hour and a half.
Helping were Taylor, her husband, Dale, and another parent.
Alyssa said the snowstorm dumped plenty of snow on the hill. She went sledding there Thursday, and said while it was plenty of fun, it was also plenty cold.
Autumn Taylor said she had the scouts measure the height and width of the sleds to determine what size the box should be. It was a learning experience in carpentry.
“It’s built out of two-by-fours. I wanted them to see how tall they would have to make it to hold tall sleds and short sleds,” she said. “They came together and talked about it and started measuring. We helped them a little bit, but they did really well. I wanted them to learn to figure it out on their own.”
Dale Taylor helped the girls cut the boards, which were also sanded.
A sign was also made for the park alerting the public that sleds are available, donated by the troop. It says the box is for sled parking only and “all others will be snowed.”
“We had the intention of doing more decorating,” Autumn Taylor said, “but the storm was coming, so we decided to get it out there.”
So the Taylors, and their children went out the night before the storm and put up the sign.
Snowflakes and the Girl Scout emblem will be added later. Co-leader Debbie Farris did the lettering.
Sleds of different sizes will be placed in the box.
Taylor said sleds are expensive now, and not everyone owns one. The new box contains six sleds, some round and others tall.
The Scouts are relying on people to be honest and leave the sleds when they are done with them.
Autumn Taylor is in charge of 15 Girl Scouts ranging from kindergarten to high school.