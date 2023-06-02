Neighborhood Nights Tonight’s event marks the first of a four-week series of Neighborhood Nights in June. Recreation Manager Denise Heiser said a new band will be featured each Friday this month, including June 9 at Brent Johnson Park, June 16 at Freedom Plaza downtown and June 23 at Bridle Leash Park.
MAHOMET — Children — and the occasional adult — have been getting wet at Mahomet’s new Bill & Lisa Peithmann Splash Pad since Memorial Day. The opening becomes official with a ceremony set for 6 p.m. today at Barber Park.
“We kind of did a soft opening. We didn’t formally announce it,” Mahomet Parks and Rec Director Dan Waldinger said of the splash pad’s debut.
While some children were on hand at the splash pad that first day, the word got around by the following day, and the masses began to descend on the new attraction.
Also open are the Mahomet Lions Club inclusive playground and the Fisher National Bank amphitheater.
Tonight’s ceremony will include a ribbon cutting, and there will be music.
The country-rock band Nickel and Dimes will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, marking the first of four straight Friday nights when live music will be available in town.
Waldinger said the new inclusive playground is designed to accommodate children with sensory and tactile deficiencies.
“We tried to make a design that’s for kids with all disabilities,” said Waldinger, noting the playground “has easily been the most-attended playground in Mahomet since it opened.”
Waldinger said the amphitheater “will provide new ways to engage and entertain people of all ages.”
A balloon artist, food trucks and ice cream will also be available.
The cost of the $1.1 million project was partially defrayed by a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and about $300,000 in donations, naming rights and sponsorships.