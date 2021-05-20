CHAMPAIGN — In addition to the usual dignitaries one would expect at a ceremonial groundbreaking, the one set today for the Martens Center will include eight students who will benefit from the Champaign Park District’s new community center.
The students participate in the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s academic support program, said Sam Banks, CEO of the club, which will be using the new building to expand its services.
“We’re going to have … eight kids who will be there to do some turning of the dirt,” Banks said. “They have been participating in our academic support program, and these will be the kids who will also be enjoying the new location for the elementary services program that will be located at the Martens Center when it’s completed.”
After years of fundraising, construction crews have broken ground on the nearly $12 million facility, which is expected to open in May 2022.
“The construction has already started. We wanted to wait until nicer weather for the groundbreaking” ceremony, park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce said.
“The building should be completed in probably early April 2022 and hopefully open in May 2022.”
Construction crews are currently working on the building’s base, DeLuce said, and reconstruction of Human Kinetics Park is about 60 percent done.
The Martens Center was announced in 2017 and will be built on the site of the 8.5-acre park at 1501 N. Market St.
The Rainer and Julie S. Martens Foundation, which was created by the founder of Human Kinetics, donated $4.4 million to the project.
When the project was announced, the park district initially hoped to open it in May 2020.
Fundraising has taken longer than expected, DeLuce said, and “then it takes a while to design the facility.”
But once it opens, DeLuce said, “We really think this is going to change a lot of people’s lives.”
“In north Champaign, the community could really use a community center like this,” he said.
In addition to a gym, DeLuce said the Martens Center will be a place to learn, with a kitchen, a studio and an “innovation center” where people can learn about robotics and 3D printing. And the Boys & Girls Club will use it to provide programming at the elementary level.
“It’s going to be a tremendous support,” Banks said. “We’ll be able to increase from serving 140 youths a day to about 210.”
Banks, who is retiring this year, said “it’s really a blessing to see it come to fruition.”
“When this opportunity was brought to the Boys & Girls Club … our board and our staff couldn’t be more excited about having a partnership with the Champaign Park District,” he said.